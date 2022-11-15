Genk duo acquires (yet another) timber processor 

Jan Ponnet and Cedric De Quinnemar are gaining 35 employees and further extending their hegemony over the wood transport and packaging products sector

Palettencentrale, with branches in Stabroek, Puurs and Diest, now belongs to the Genk-based Foresco Group. Jan Ponnet and Cedric De Quinnemar are thus gaining 35 employees and further extending their hegemony over the wood transport and packaging products sector.

The Foresco Group has been pursuing an aggressive acquisition policy for some time, acquiring interesting providers of wooden pallets, crates and other packaging materials both in Belgium and the Netherlands. The most recent acquisition is Palettencentrale, a company with 35 employees that mainly sorts and repairs pallets from depots in Stabroek, Puurs and Diest. In 2021, the company realised a turnover of 14 million euros, so certainly not a small one...

For Foresco, the acquisition means group turnover will rise to more than 350 million euros. This makes the Genk-based company by far the largest of its kind in the Benelux. The niche of pallet racks for reuse is growing in volume, and in that respect, the incorporation of Palettencentrale is a strategic move.

Arnoud Leën, until recently the owner and managing director of Palettencentrale, will remain on board during an extended transition period to ensure integration into the Foresco Group.