What happens inside a cancer cell? Eline from Lummen investigates this in the city of Peaky Blinders 

Investigating cancer cells in Birmingham, the setting of the popular TV series ‘Peaky Blinders’. Eline Hendrix from Lummen (29) is snatching one prize after another. The sky seems to be the limit, as she soon continues her research in America. “My dream? To become a professor.”

September. The month when a lot of graduating young people say goodbye to their student life and, with a degree in their pocket, spread their wings into the working world. Other alumni, in turn, trade their student life for a career in the world of research, such as Eline Hendrix (29). Six years ago, she moved to Birmingham for a doctorate in Biomedical Sciences, which she has since passed with flying colours. “I knew pretty early on in my studies that I wanted to pursue a doctorate. I had done a volunteer internship in a lab after my second bachelor and I thought that was a really cool experience. During my master’s, I started looking for research that interested me for a doctoral study. That’s how I ended up at the University of Birmingham.”

What exactly does your doctoral research involve?

“I work in a team of seven researchers doing basic cancer research. That means we’re not really developing cancer therapies, but rather studying exactly what happens in a cancer cell. To do this, our team is working on a group of proteins that are often mutated in a tumour cell. So we’re looking at how a cell behaves when you insert a variant of those proteins. For example, there are studies showing that an excess of those proteins can promote tumour growth, while a deficiency of certain proteins can have a negative effect on cancer growth. With the results of our research, we go to pharmaceutical companies, who can develop treatments based on them.”

When will you complete your doctorate?

“I actually got my doctorate last year in May, but my research wasn’t quite complete yet. In the UK, you can do that, because universities there place far more importance on the learning process than on the result of your doctoral research itself. My team leader did have some scholarship money left over to keep me here for another year, so now I’m doing some additional experiments to refine the results. I’m doing that as a post-doc: I’m still doing the same work I did during my doctoral studies, but now with the title of doctor. I’m also currently writing an article summarising my research, which will be published in a scientific journal later this year. My story in Birmingham ends in October, as I’ll be continuing my work as a post-doc at Stanford University in America.”

What does a working day as a researcher look like?

“My research takes place entirely in the lab, where I conduct experiments among other doctoral students and post-docs. It’s located on the Birmingham University campus, which is outside the city centre. I myself live in an apartment in the city centre, but the campus is easily accessible by train. I get to organise my day however I want, but I usually arrive at the lab between 9.30am and 11am. I then stay as long as I need to complete an experiment. On average, a working day lasts about 10 hours, but that can vary greatly. It often involves some weekend work too.”

So your research is asking a lot of you. Do you get anything in return?

“My research and stay in the UK are being fully reimbursed by my scholarship, although doctoral students here are paid a good deal less than in Belgium. I’ve also had the honour of winning several awards for my research already. For example, every year our institute organises a symposium where you can present your work. I’ve won every year there, and I also received the award for best doctoral thesis last year. The prize money allowed me to attend a conference in the US, where I met other researchers in my field. Of course, those awards are not the reason I do this, but it’s nice to see that the university appreciates your enthusiasm and hard work. I’ve had to put a whole load of other aspects of my life on hold to do my research, so this recognition does mean a lot to me.”

You’ve lived in Birmingham for six years now. What was your first experience with the city?

“At first, I was a little worried that I’d have difficulty making friends, because the British are sometimes seen as aloof. But the people in Birmingham really surprised me, in a good way, because now I find that Belgians are much more reserved. Everyone here holds the door open for each other – I found that to be the biggest shock (laughs). Their accent was also completely unintelligible to me at first, but now it’s a lot better.”

Do you think Birmingham is a beautiful city?

“Birmingham isn’t exactly beautiful; you won’t find the old architecture there that you find in London, for example. Because of its rich industry, Birmingham was heavily bombed during World War II and many historic buildings were lost then. It is a lively city, though, with some nice bars and restaurants along the canals that run through the city. In fact, the Brummies are very proud of this: you often hear them tell you that their canals run further than those in Venice.”

Speaking of the Brummies’ pride, how many ‘Peaky Blinders’ references have you come across?

“Quite a lot (laughs). The series is really hugely popular here because the story is set in Birmingham and the creator is also from here. The new seasons are always celebrated with a première in the city. I’ve already won some tickets myself to go and watch the first episode with the cast. Birmingham is also home to the Black Country Living Museum, a kind of Bokrijk in the United Kingdom. A great many scenes were shot there that I now recognise on TV myself. It also often mentions streets I’ve been to myself, so that makes it extra fun when I watch the series.”

Did the ups and downs of Brexit affect your exchange?

“I moved to Birmingham in September 2016, so before Brexit actually came about. That meant I had no trouble with it myself. The grant that allowed me to do my doctorate no longer exists now for the EU. That means it’s now a lot harder for European students to get a PhD in the UK. That’s a shame, because I think the international nature is actually one of the most enjoyable aspects of academia. I met researchers from all over the world, who I’m still in touch with.”

You’ll be leaving for Stanford soon. What are your future plans there?

“Starting in mid-October, I’ll be continuing my work as a researcher there. I expect to stay there for at least four years, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up hanging around there for five or six. That will mainly depend on the scholarship money available and progress in the research. I had originally set my sights on Boston, but the research and team at Stanford were a better fit for my experience at Birmingham. At Stanford, you also have the California sun, so that’s definitely a major plus.” (laughs)

What are your plans for the future? Do you ever plan to come back to Limburg?

“At this point, I’m definitely not done travelling. I just have way too much of a desire to live in other places in the world and get to know new people. In biomedical sciences, you’re also expected to be flexible on travelling. Since I’m not yet married and don’t have a family yet, I also want to take advantage of that opportunity. But, of course, it could well be that I’ll think about it completely differently in five years’ time. My dream is to eventually become a professor. Now I’ve completed my PhD and have been working as a post-doc for some time, I feel I’m ready for the next step. Then I’ll set up my own team at an institution, where I’ll lead my own research.”

Eline Hendrix

Age: 29

Comes from: Linkhout, Lummen

Parents: Stefan Hendrix and Hilde Vanroye

Siblings: one younger sister, Lore

School career: Primary school: ‘t Klinkertje in Lummen. Secondary school: KSD Voorzienigheid in Diest. Higher education: KU Leuven

About Birmingham

Region: West Midlands, England

Number of inhabitants: 1.1 million

What is the catering like?

”In Birmingham, you’ll find the Balti Triangle, a district known for its Indian food. I wasn’t a big fan of Indian cuisine myself at first, but now I can appreciate it.”

Favourite café?”

That’s The Distillery, one of the only pubs with a terrace in Birmingham city centre. They also have some very good pizza there.”

How often do you call your parents?

“Nowhere near enough. We really do miss each other; sometimes, months go by without seeing each other face to face. But I do text them a lot.”

Doing your own cooking or takeaway?

“Because I work such long hours, I don’t feel like cooking for myself late at night anymore. I also follow protocols all day long in the lab and I’m working with pipettes. That makes cooking feel a bit like the same thing for me – like an extension of my work. I often have Deliveroo come by or go out and pick something up myself.”

What do you miss most about Limburg?

“I miss my friends and family very much, especially when I see pictures on social media of friends and family doing activities together. The sophisticated Belgian cuisine is another thing I’m missing out in Birmingham.”