Like an express train: MobieTrain raises another 9 million euros

Genk-based mobile learning specialist MobieTrain, which is also the European market leader, has raised another 9 million euros from existing and new investors in a new capital round. The company will use the money to accelerate international growth.

Things are moving like an express train for Genk-based MobieTrain. The scale-up, headquartered at C-Mine, is only seven years old and is already well on its way to breaking through abroad with its innovative app which provides personalised training for employees via a smartphone or tablet. This approach is generally learning-friendly, playful and as far removed as possible from a ‘school-based’ method.

Employees without a desk

© RR

Numerous employers use the app to update their employees on their company’s new products or services. Other companies, in turn, use the app to quickly retrain new employees for their new jobs.Mobile micro-learning, that’s what it’s called in the jargon. With these methods, MobieTrain is primarily targeting so-called employees without desks: store workers, construction workers, healthcare staff and logistics personnel. According to recent research, that branch of the training industry accounts for €18.9 billion worldwide, and will grow to €40.1 billion by 2027.

Rapid growth

Over the past year, the company has grown by triple digits and now has 53 employees. More than half of MobieTrain’s sales come from abroad. More than 100 companies and organisations in 30 countries, including brands such as Azadea, Diesel, Emirates Post, Hästens, Odlo, Roompot, VF and Via Outlet, train their frontline staff using MobieTrain.

© RR

A year and a half ago, the young company managed to raise 4 million from initial investors LRM and Concentra (the investment fund of the Limburg Baert family, also a Mediahuis shareholder) and from British-Belgian fund Force over Mass. These investors are now throwing money in the ring once again. Two new investors have also emerged: Fortino Capital (specialising in b2b software as a service) and BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity. All in all, this equates to 9 million euros of fresh money for MobieTrain.

Occupy the market

Occupy the market quickly, that’s the motto. “To maintain that pace of growth, we will strengthen our teams in Genk, Madrid, Milan and also Amsterdam, where we opened an office last month. We will soon expand to Germany, France and the United Kingdom, and from Madrid we will initiate remote sales in markets such as Scandinavia. This internationalisation should allow us to expand twofold each year, at least, and strengthen our position as the European market leader,” Guy Van Neck (41), CEO of MobieTrain, says as he outlines the company’s ambitions.

Better and simpler

But additional tinkering with the app itself is also underway. “We are looking at how we can make the app even less school-like and more playful, and whether we can enable machine translation and social learning (learning by watching and imitating others). In simple terms, we want to make our app even better and easier,” says Guy Van Neck.