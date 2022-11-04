H.Essers opens new transhipment centre for pharmaceuticals. Investment of 20 million euros.

The logistics group H.Essers officially opened its new transhipment centre for pharmaceuticals yesterday. The 20 million euro investment will create twenty new jobs in the short term.

Pharmaceutical goods will be distributed from the new transhipment centre. The state-of-the-art transhipment dock represents a new phase in the development of a specialised logistics cluster, the H.Essers Pharma Valley. The investment was necessary because the transportation of pharmaceutical goods continues to grow every year.

The transport of pharmaceuticals has been a key growth driver for the logistics group since 2006. “In the past, pharmaceutical companies worked with small direct shipments to their customers”, explains Joris Mertens, director of pharma. “Logistics companies that meet the stringent safety and temperature requirements were not available. Moreover, that form of transportation was expensive and not very efficient.”

H.Essers has invested heavily in a logistics chain that meets the stringent requirements of the pharmaceutical industry from start to finish. This has resulted in a fleet of 600 specially equipped trailers used exclusively to transport pharmaceutical products. “The pharmaceutical companies recognised that grouped shipments reduce mileage, which is good for costs and for sustainability”, says Joris Mertens.

Today, the pharma division accounts for 25% of sales, which equated to 925 million euros last year. As recently as 2020, H.Essers won the contract to transport Pfizer BioNTech’s corona vaccines.

Wind turbine

The construction of the transhipment centre, covering an area of 14,500 square meters, involves an investment of 20 million euros. In addition to the building, worth 17 million, 3 million also went towards an in-house wind turbine that provides green energy to the centre.

The transhipment centre receives drugs from most of the major pharmaceutical companies; these are then stored, grouped and distributed to Europe and the rest of the world. Lorries are not the only means of transport. H.Essers is fully committed to synchromodal transport, combining different modes of transport as efficiently and sustainably as possible. The new cross-dock also enables transport by train, ship and plane.

“The opening of a cross-dock specifically for pharmaceuticals is an important step in the further expansion of the range of sustainable total solutions for this sector and this has been realised at a crucial logistics hotspot within Europe”, said CEO Gert Bervoets. “From here, we have direct access to the European pharmaceutical network, to our own train terminal and we also enjoy a well-connected location in relation to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam and the main airports of the Euregio. The construction of our own Port of Limburg container terminal, on the former Ford site, will eventually provide a sustainable connection between the port of Antwerp and the European hinterland via the Albert Canal. There are, therefore, numerous assets that strengthen the anchoring and sustainability of European pharmaceutical logistics.”