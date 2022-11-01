Why summer sunflower fields pop up in Limburg in mid-October 

Oudsbergen - Vast fields of sunflowers: it is a typical image of southern France in full summer. Yet sunflower fields are now popping up in Oudsbergen and elsewhere in Limburg. Why are there suddenly so many sunflowers? And how come they are in full bloom in mid-October?

It certainly offers a sense of summer, especially when the sun comes out. From Opglabbeek to Gruitrode, but also elsewhere in the province, large fields of sunflowers are popping up. There are summer sunflowers, in Limburg in mid-October. However, sunflower growers are pretty rare in our country. “Across Belgium, there are about three sunflower growers who grow the crop for oil or cut flowers”, said Vanessa Saenen, spokeswoman for the Famers Union. “Several sunflower fields are currently in bloom not only in Limburg, but also elsewhere in Flanders. Why they are coming out now? They are green cover. They are meant to make the soil better: natural fertilisation as a soil conditioner. This is nothing new - it is a common method used by farmers. But it has been an exceptionally sunny summer and the autumn has stayed incredibly mild. That’s why the flowers are blooming now. The little plants might have been there in other years, but they have not bloomed as it has been colder. The great advantage of this soil conditioner is that it also looks lovely, especially when it has been as hot as this year. That’s why it is standing out so much now.”

Nitrogen

Most fields have a mix of sunflowers, with small yellow flowers. “If it’s just sunflowers, livestock producers sometimes grow so them to mix the seeds into their cattle feed as a supplement”, Saenen says. “If it’s a mix of sunflowers and little yellow mustard flowers or other flowers, that’s a green cover mix for the soil.”

“The flowers take nitrogen from the soil. When spring comes, farmers plough the flowers into the soil. That adds structure to and aerates the soil.” Vanessa Saenen, Farmers Union

“It’s a typical mix that farmers sprinkle in the fields after harvesting wheat or other crops”, Saenen explains. “Usually there has been another crop, harvested at the end of the summer. Then the mix is sown in. “The flowers take nitrogen from the soil. When it gets cold, they begin to die off. They rot a bit and lie on the soil. When spring comes, or the farmer needs the land again for a new crop, they plough the flowers into the soil. That leaves bits of the sunflowers or other plants which, in turn, add structure and air to the soil. This is also good for the creatures that live in the soil, such as worms and similar. So, this is natural nourishment for the soil, which also looks beautiful in exceptionally warm years.”