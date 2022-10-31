Diepenbeek-based start-up Bedal raises 3.25 million euros in fresh capital 

Diepenbeek - Bedal specialises in the development and production of medical products for catheter stabilisation. Over 3 billion of them are used each year worldwide. It’s a huge market and Bedal, based in Diepenbeek, wants to claim its share. In Belgium, Bedal’s products are used in many hospitals. Bedal also exports to 32 different countries inside and outside Europe.

In a new round of investment, Bedal is now raising 3.25 million euros from its shareholders LRM, F3 Finance, management and individual investors. Bedal is also bringing in Steve Bierman as a director. Bierman is an authority when it comes to catheters.