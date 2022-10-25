Woelf wins world-class competition

The company is thus cashing in on its nomination in the top Best Integrated Home Level V category, with a project by Hasselt-based architecture firm A2O. “Our team is genuinely happy to have won this award,” said proud case manager Jan Martens from London. “When you know that the competition in this top category is located in Monaco, London, Paris, Munich and Saint-Tropez, you will understand why this is such an amazing compliment for our Limburg company.”

According to the companies that handle the integration of audio, video, lighting, HVAC and security, what the Oscars are to the movie world, the Cedia Awards are to Custom Installers. The result of their work is good quality, comfortable equipment that is easy to operate. Worldwide, Cedia (which stands for Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association) unites the 3,500 best companies in the industry, who are then informed and updated on the latest trends and technologies.

To crown the absolute best, Cedia holds an annual competition in various categories. The Hasselt-based company Woelf was nominated in the most prestigious category. Late on Friday night in London, it was announced that Jan Martens’ company had been chosen as the ultimate winner. This is the first time a Belgian company has been awarded this accolade.

The project with which Woelf won this award is a home designed by Hasselt-based architecture firm A20. “There is extensive integration of all applications in this home,” explains Jan Martens. “Literally everything that can be controlled has been integrated in a functional and user-friendly way: from lighting controls to a home theatre. Great work, even if we say so ourselves...”

Jan Martens is understandably jubilant in London: “Our team is genuinely delighted that we have been able to cash in on this nomination. The competition at the highest level operates in super-trendy districts around the globe. The fact that a modest Limburg company like ours has won the top prize is a major achievement. We hope this award will give our company another boost and allow new, potential customers to discover the benefits of a beautifully integrated home,” Jan Martens concludes.

Winning project:

Architecture: a2o architects

Interior architecture: a2o detail ism Clara Claes Home Concepts

Landscape Architecture: BURO-landschap

Project photographer: Stijn Bollaert

Photos

© Stijn Bollaert

© stijn bollaert