Self-driving shuttles to transport Terhills visitors: “Important global milestone”

Two self-driving shuttles will transport visitors between Terhills and five other points on the site starting on 7 November. The project will run for ten years, which is unprecedented. “This is a new chapter in terms of autonomous mobility, even globally.”

Maasmechelen. - Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters, Flemish Minister for Economy Jo Brouns, CEO of LRM Tom Vanham, and an entire EasyMile delegation from Toulouse, France, and from the Belgian company Ush. They had all descended to Terhills in Maasmechelen and Dilsen-Stokkem on Monday morning to attend the presentation of the two self-driving shuttles. It indicates just how prestigious and unique the project is. Benieke Treverton, Head of Communications at EasyMile, aptly summed it up when she said, “This is a new chapter in terms of autonomous mobility, even globally”.

Cool

The company has already rolled out 400 trials of self-driving shuttles worldwide, with more than 1 million kilometres on the counter. But even for them, LRM’s request to run self-driving shuttles around the tourist hotspot for ten years was “one of the coolest proposals they’ve received so far”. Ush, the first and only autonomous mobility provider in our country, is tasked with integrating the shuttles into a working transport system.

In the coming weeks, the shuttles will still conduct unstaffed test runs to get to know the environment better. But press and politicians were allowed on board already during the presentation. When a morning jogger passed, the shuttle immediately proved its prowess. Like a courteous driver at the wheel, it slowed down, assessed the danger, and drove on again as soon as the jogger passed. Mission accomplished, and the commuters’ last remaining doubts were also instantly removed.

“There have been numerous pilot projects of limited duration in Belgium in the past,” says Tim De Ceunynck, Mobility Project Manager at LRM. “But here, the shuttles will drive around every single day. And they’ll do that for the next ten years, albeit with a review after one year. That is unique.”

12 People

Starting on 7 November, the first visitors can board and be transported between Terhills Hotel, the Cable Park, the National Park, Elaisa Energetic Wellness, and Terhills Resort. In total, it is a stretch of 2.5 kilometres long, travelled at a speed of approximately 18 kilometres per hour. There are six seats on board, but there is standing room for another six people. In the first few months, perhaps until February 2023, there will still be a steward on board. It should be the easiest job in the world because they basically don’t have to do anything. Except to make the first somewhat unaccustomed commuters feel safe. “After that, the shuttles will only be monitored passively,” says De Ceunynck. “Compare it to a lift. There, too, someone can intervene if something goes wrong, but the situation is not continuously monitored. If there is a large branch on the route or the shuttles have had to make an emergency stop due to an unexpected pedestrian manoeuvre, a security guard can intervene, for example.”

The shuttles do not come into contact with other mobilised traffic, but they do come into contact with (crossing) pedestrians. Eventually, the plan is to have five to six shuttles driving around the site. The shuttles are wheelchair-accessible and can run for thirteen hours without recharging. In practice, that will be eight hours. The maximum waiting time at the stops is ten minutes. “But there are still opportunities there, too,” says De Ceunynck. “The shuttles currently still stop at each stop and follow a set route. But we could eventually run them on demand, where a guest calls for a shuttle at a stop.”

The mobility scheme will cost four million euros over a ten-year period. The European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) is investing €789,799, while Flemish ministers Lydia Peeters and Jo Brouns are jointly investing €836,811 in the project. LRM is the largest investor, accounting for 60% of the budget, or €2.45 million.