Ambiorix Prize for APK Group

PELT - International group APK from Pelt wins the 33rd Ambiorix Prize of the VKW Limburg. “Above all, the company stands out as an innovative and ambitious growth company,” explain the judges in justifying their choice.

The winner of the prestigious Ambiorix Prize was announced Friday at the VKW Limburg office in Hasselt. Since its establishment in 1960, the company has grown into a leading and international infrastructure group headquartered in Pelt, combining various disciplines: water pipelines, energy and telecom networks, road and sewage works, as well as environmental and landscape architecture. “It may seem like a traditional company, but it is not. It is precisely this combination of different techniques and technologies that makes APK Group so special,” is how the independent jury justified the choice of APK. APK’s customers are generally governments, large telecom companies and network operators such as Fluvius and de Watergroep. “Moreover, the Limburg-based growth company helps realise the energy transition and creates modern cities through the rollout of smart grids and advancing digitalisation: for instance, the expansion of the fibre-optic network, smart street lighting or the installation of an extensive charging station network,” added jury president Professor Leo Sleuwaegen (KU Leuven and Vlerick Business School). The company works closely with IT company Build Software for the smart component of many solutions offered by APK.

Nerves

Proud owner and chairman of the oversight board Paul Kerkhofs (58) puts it this way: “We see ourselves as the surgeons who intervene to construct and keep the nerve and blood vessels of this world in good condition. And it has to be said, Limburg did play a pioneering role there after all, with network operator Interelectra managing at the time - in the late Steve Stevaert’s vision - to bring the combination of different technologies under one umbrella.” APK Group was founded in 1960 by father Jef Kerkhofs. Still, it was under the impetus of son Paul (and initially also his brother Alex) that the Pelt-based company opted for a sophisticated acquisition strategy starting in 1990. Through as many as 65 acquisitions at home and abroad, APK managed to grow rapidly. Just last year, for example, it acquired K-Boringen, the Hasselt-based tunnelling specialist. In addition to our country, the group also operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg and northern France.

Ambitious

Together, its 1,900 employees are expected to generate turnover of €346 million in 2022 (254 million in 2021). The course for subsequent years remains just as ambitious. A projected turnover of almost half a billion (477 million) is projected for 2024. There are still a number of acquisitions in the pipeline. “In all the disciplines we master, we want to be among the top five in Belgium, the Netherlands and the neighbouring part of Germany. Our secret? We act more like a fleet with all these branches, rather than a tanker,” explained CEO Maarten Broens of APK Belgium. “Our fleet consists of several ships, each of which has its own captain. Those are much more agile and can react faster than a tanker.” Even for APK, it is gradually becoming difficult to find people. “Thanks to our sister company and recruitment firm Q Jobs, we are still managing for now,” says Broens. “But it is getting harder. About eight new people from all over the world are joining our payroll every week. They are also trained in our own Q Academy. We are a multicultural company par excellence, and we are proud of that.”

Family

Will APK ever become a takeover target itself? “Three years ago, we tied the knot and decided to keep the business in family hands,” says owner Paul Kerkhofs. “Four of the five children decided to join in that trajectory. They could also take up an operational position in the company, but they do not have to. Anyway, that decision three years ago does give peace of mind.” This is the 33rd time the Ambiorix Prize has been awarded. In 2021, Nelissen Steenfabrieken won the prestigious prize. The award itself will be presented next Monday at VKW’s annual meeting in Hasselt. Paul Kerkhofs was also the recipient of Voka Limburg’s Herman Dessers Entrepreneur Award in 2021.