16 million contract for E-power (Nieuwerkerken)

Generator manufacturer E-power of Nieuwerkerken (formerly Europower) has received an order from Elia to supply 250 groups for emergency power.

The contract, which is intended to prevent blackouts in transformer substations, is worth 16 million euros, De Tijd reported.

E-power is the company that entrepreneur Kurt Van Dal took over from the Heylands brothers two years ago. He changed the name to E-power and immediately continued to build on the momentum of international growth.

to provide emergency power to as many high-voltage substations. The contract has a value of about 16 million euros, spread over five years, including maintenance for the next 20 years. That’s pretty much the entire annual sales of two years ago, and half the current volume.

In 2017, Elia already ordered 206 generators in Nieuwerkerken. These will all be installed by the end of this year, after which the new contract will begin to run.

According to Van Dal in newspaper De Tijd, E-power is currently working on three new acquisitions, two of which should be completed this year.