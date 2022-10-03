Huge order for Pami for federal officials’ offices

Pami Workspace Designers from Limburg wins a mega contract. The Pelt-based company may supply office furniture to all federal government departments for four years, good for a turnover of 56 million euros and 50 extra jobs.

The mega-contract will allow the office furniture designer and builder to look for 50 additional staff for its Pelt headquarters. Currently, the company has 160 employees at its production site in Pelt and sales offices in Brussels, Luxembourg, Rotterdam and Hamburg, together accounting for annual sales of 30 million euros. Pami is the market leader in Belgium.

The new owner of Pami, Goswin Fijen (left), with brothers Lode and Hendrik Essers. — © Dick Demey

Governments

This is not the first time Pami has won such a large contract for government services. Earlier this year, Pami already won the public tender for the 1,700 Brussels civil servants who will soon move to the new BruCity administrative building. In 2020, Pami was also given the job to supply the office furniture for the Brussels Regional Public Service. At the time, this involved furniture for 2,000 civil servants in the Iris Tower at Brussels-North train station.

Impulse

“Such contracts may have served as a stepping stone to winning this latest contract for all federal officials,” said Pami CEO Lode Essers. “We just received the good news that we have won this public tender as well. This represents four years of supplying office furniture to all federal government departments with many thousands of civil servants. A boost in these challenging times.” FYI, the Belgian federal civil service corps is 90,000 strong, including army and federal police.

The news also makes the new owner of Pami, Goswin Fijen of Heerlen (NL), particularly proud. “With this, we are giving our company a new economic impulse and strengthening the wonderful growth that Pami is experiencing,” responded Goswin Fijen, who took over the Pelt-based company from brothers Lode and Hendrik Essers in March 2022. It was agreed then that the two brothers would remain on board as co-CEOs for several more years. CEO Hendrik Essers realises too that the search for 50 additional staff will be no mean feat. “We are looking for both labourers and clerks as well as employees for our installation teams. We realise that it is no easy task to find so many additional staff in this time of crisis. We are therefore launching a major recruitment campaign that we will roll out through all our communication channels in the coming weeks. Furthermore, we will also be participating in the Open Companies Day on Sunday 2 October,” Hendrik Essers responded.

Experience centre

Just last week, in Brussels’ historic Tour & Taxis building complex, Pami opened a new experience centre, where the latest trends in workspace design can be admired and with a special focus on innovation, sustainability, circularity, design and ergonomics.