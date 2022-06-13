COPY THE LOOK. Kort, korter, kortst: zo draag je deze zomer mini-outfits met maxi-impact
Dress to impress! Kort betekent deze zomer ultrakort en dus flaneer je door een hittegolf in een speels mini-jurkje, liefst met ruches en een extra zwierige snit.
Game, set, match! Lacoste, lacoste.com, 175 euro
Hartje. Maje bij de Bijenkorf, deBijenkorf.be, 255 euro
Beachproof. Marie Jo, mariejo.com, 94,90 euro
Zomerbloeier. Anna + Nina, anna-nina.nl, 59,95 euro
Tropisch jurkje. Essentiel, essentiel-antwerp.com, 175 euro
Sexy schouders? Check! Paskal bij Zalando, zalando.be, 389,95 euro
Back tot the 70s. Faithful the Brand bij Zalando, zalando.be, 190 euro
Black beauty. Scotch & Soda, scotch-soda.com, 189,95 euro
Lichaamsvoeding. l’Huile special edition van Cîme bij Juttu, juttu.be, 24,50 euro
Zomerfavorietjes. Superga, superga.be, 99 euro
