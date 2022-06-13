 

COPY THE LOOK. Kort, korter, kortst: zo draag je deze zomer mini-outfits met maxi-impact

Dress to impress! Kort betekent deze zomer ultrakort en dus flaneer je door een hittegolf in een speels mini-jurkje, liefst met ruches en een extra zwierige snit.

Klaar Wauters
 

Game, set, match! Lacoste, lacoste.com, 175 euro

 

Hartje. Maje bij de Bijenkorf, deBijenkorf.be, 255 euro

 

Beachproof. Marie Jo, mariejo.com, 94,90 euro

 

Zomerbloeier. Anna + Nina, anna-nina.nl, 59,95 euro

 

Tropisch jurkje. Essentiel, essentiel-antwerp.com, 175 euro

 

Sexy schouders? Check! Paskal bij Zalando, zalando.be, 389,95 euro

 

Back tot the 70s. Faithful the Brand bij Zalando, zalando.be, 190 euro

 

Black beauty. Scotch & Soda, scotch-soda.com, 189,95 euro

 

Lichaamsvoeding. l’Huile special edition van Cîme bij Juttu, juttu.be, 24,50 euro

 

Zomerfavorietjes. Superga, superga.be, 99 euro

De items in dit artikel worden op basis van de actuele trends geselecteerd door de lifestyleredactie. De aanklikbare links naar externe partners worden geplaatst als extra infoservice, maar vallen buiten verantwoordelijkheid van de redactie.

Aangeboden door onze partners

Niet te missen