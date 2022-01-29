Irritaties lopen hoog op tussen de kandidaten van ‘Dancing with the stars’: “Een 10 ga jij nooit halen, hoor”
Kat Kerkhofs polst wekelijks bij de sterren van ‘Dancing with the stars’ of ze er klaar voor zijn. Ze voelt dat de partnerswitch bij enkele kandidaten gevoelig ligt en rakelt enkele irritaties op die voor hilarische momenten zorgen.
Katje with the Stars, elke week exclusief op GoPlay. Dancing with the Stars, zaterdagavond om 20u55 live op Play4 en GoPlay.
(tact)
Meer over Dancing with the Stars
Lotte Vanwezemael krijgt vrouwelijke danspartner in ‘Dancing with the stars’: “Het is niet zo dat nu een van ons de ‘mannenrol’ overneemt”
Nina, Nora en Jonatan ontmoeten nieuwe danspartner in ‘Dancing with the stars’
Lotte Vanwezemael biecht op in ‘Dancing with the Stars’: “Er is iemand die ik leuk vind”