Judd Trump maakt status van nummer één waar met zege in World Grand Prix, maar pot van de week is wel voor verliezer

So happy to win my 3rd World Grand Prix 😁 A huge thanks for the ongoing support and to @BarryHearn @WeAreWST @matchroomsport for all of the work behind the scenes to get these events on 👌🏻 Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year, stay safe and I’ll see you in 2021! #snooker pic.twitter.com/O7VdUQM5Xw