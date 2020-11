ROYALS. Prins William ligt onder vuur en de Queen gaat weer in quarantaine

View this post on Instagram

Following the transfer of the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from The Duke of Edinburgh to The Duchess of Cornwall, a new official portrait of Her Royal Highness has been released. In the photograph, The Duchess is wearing a brooch commissioned by @rifles_regiment. The silver Bugle Horn is central to the heritage of the Regiment and every Rifleman wears a silver bugle as their cap badge. The Duchess has sent a message to the regiment, saying: “Riflemen, with the rest of our nation, I am profoundly in your debt for all that you do, especially during these troubled times. “Continue to uphold those qualities of discipline, courage and sense of humour that my father spoke of and be proud of all that you represent. “Wherever you may be viewing this message, on operations in Afghanistan, deployed to Estonia, on exercise in the U.K. or indeed, enjoying some much-deserved leave, thank you from the bottom of my heart.” 📸 @chrisjacksongetty