Miu Miu ontwerpt feestcollectie met tweedehandskledij

View this post on Instagram

Actress #ElisaVisari debuts Upcycled by #MiuMiu with an orange cocktail dress, made from an original 1960s design, customised with glass pearl embellishment at the first ever digital Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Upcycled by #MiuMiu is a selection of one-off designs built around precious and anonymous antique finds. Once restored, pieces are re-fashioned and finished into unique pieces with signature Miu Miu embroideries and embellishments. @ecoage #GCFAItalia #MiuMiuGirls @cameramoda