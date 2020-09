The British Fashion Council wil beter waken over diversiteit in de modewereld

View this post on Instagram

The British Fashion Council today announces its Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee, an essential part of its long-term plan to fight prejudice and galvanise the industry into action. The Committee is made up of industry and BFC representatives and its role will be to address key challenges facing minority communities in gaining fair representation within the fashion industry. The Committee’s priorities will include stamping out racism and addressing the specific challenges each minority community faces within the fashion industry. The Committee will work as part of the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF) to set the bar for accountability and best practice for all fashion businesses, and alongside the wider BFC team to address existing programmes. In year one, the Diversity & Inclusion Steering Group commits to: 1. Create a D&I framework fashion businesses of all sizes can implement to reach global leading standards: The BFC will support businesses through providing practical advice and toolkits to ensure organisations can create change and measure their successes. 2. Ensure development programmes are fair and equitable for all: The BFC will review all its current programmes, from scholarships to Fashion Weeks. In addition, the Council will look at Talent ID programmes and networks to ensure that diverse perspectives and voices are heard during selection processes. 3. Create inclusive cultures: The need for inclusive representation has never been higher. The BFC will challenge and address racism, prejudice and biases and will promote allyship by providing toolkits that will support both businesses and individuals. The BFC will also address barriers to entry and career progression for underrepresented groups and, specifically, support the development of resources to recognise the influence of black culture on the fashion industry. Find out more via link in bio.