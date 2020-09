Schattige sproetjes zijn een trend voor de herfst: zo maak je ze zelf na

View this post on Instagram

Faux-freckles and sun-kissed skin seen backstage @jasonwu! @erinparsonsmakeup created faux-freckles using #superstaymatteink coffee edition shades since models had to wear masks after makeup application. Makeup artists used q-tips, a brush or their fingers to apply the faux-freckles. Our coffee edition collection features a range of brown-toned nudes to match everyone and they last for up to 16hrs and won’t budge. 😍#mnyfashionweek