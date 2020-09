Belg komt aan het hoofd van Frans modehuis te staan

View this post on Instagram

Courre`ges announces the appointment of Nicolas Di Felice at the head of the House’s Artistic Direction.? “I’ve always dreamed of Courre`ges, with its radical and enveloping universe. It is a house which means a lot to me and in which I see myself. Its simplicity, clarity, not to mention its optimism—I am honoured to keep these values alive, and I hope to do so with as much passion and enthusiasm as the House’s founder” said Nicolas Di Felice. ? Originally from Belgium, Nicolas Di Felice studied at La Cambre in Brussels, then worked for almost 12 years at Balenciaga, Dior and Louis Vuitton. ? The first Courre`ges collection by Nicolas Di Felice will be presented in March 2021. A selection of iconic reedited styles will be available by the end of the year, in the newly renovated space of the historic flagship store at 40 rue Franc¸ois Ier in Paris. ?