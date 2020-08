Vrouw ontdekt “mysterieus wezen” wanneer ze waterval filmt: “Geen vogel, geen plastic. Wat is het?”

View this post on Instagram

Feel like this creepy video that I posted on my story needs an answer. Shot on the cliff of Dettifoss, Iceland. Close to the capital city of elves, Ásbyrgi. No people in front of us and only a cliff so steep it could not carry anyone. We even went too far in my taste. I then noticed much later this little creature in my video and then a head popping up in the end ?? Looking like the girl from Ring ?? No drones, no birds, no plastic bags, what is it?? I am not crazy right it looks hella wack?