Video: ATV</span> </p> </figcaption> </figure> <ul class="article__share list-inline"> <li class="readlater"> <div data-article-type="video" data-article-imageurl="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/c2a512b0-d950-11ea-905a-fa4493e3f89f_web_scale_0.0910539_0.091054__.jpg" data-article-photosetcount="0" data-article-intro="Antwerps gouverneur Cathy Berx voert vandaag (woensdag) opnieuw enkele wijzigingen door aan de provinciale coronamaatregelen. Dat heeft haar kabinet dinsdagavond bevestigd. " data-article-isplus="False" data-article-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94628041/live-cathy-berx-stuurt-antwerpse-coronamaatregelen-bij" data-article-title="LIVE. Cathy Berx stuurt Antwerpse coronamaatregelen bij " data-button-position="top" class="social-media__item readlater__button-container"></div> </li> <li class="facebook"> <div class="social social--large" data-social="facebook" data-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94628041/live-cathy-berx-stuurt-antwerpse-coronamaatregelen-bij"> <a href="#" role="button" class="social__label link-button--facebook"> <i class="icon icon-facebook" data-grunticon-embed></i> <span class="icon-text a11y">Delen</span> </a> </div> </li> <li class="twitter"> <div class="social social--large" data-social="twitter" data-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94628041/live-cathy-berx-stuurt-antwerpse-coronamaatregelen-bij" data-via="hbvl" data-tweettext="LIVE. Cathy Berx stuurt Antwerpse coronamaatregelen bij "> <a href="#" role="button" class="social__label link-button--twitter"> <i class="icon icon-twitter-bird" data-grunticon-embed></i> <span class="icon-text a11y">Tweet</span> </a> </div> </li> <li class="mail"> <div class="social social--large"> <a class="social__label link-button link-button--mail" href="https://www.hbvl.be/mail/dmf20200812_94628041"> <i class="icon icon-mail" data-grunticon-embed></i> <span class="badge__label a11y">Mail</span> </a> </div> </li> </ul> <div class="article__body"> <div class="article__intro"> <P>Antwerps gouverneur Cathy Berx voert vandaag (woensdag) opnieuw enkele wijzigingen door aan de provinciale coronamaatregelen. Dat heeft haar kabinet dinsdagavond bevestigd. </P> </div> <div id="ad_mediumrectangle-t1" class="ad ad--mediumrectangle" data-ad="mediumrectangle"> <script>if (window.initAd) { initAd('mediumrectangle', 't1'); }</script> </div> <aside class="article__sidebar"> <div class="article__sidebar__inner"> </div> </aside> <!-- start rendering normal content --> <P>Berx zal de wijzigingen om 15 uur onthullen en toelichten op een persconferentie, in aanwezigheid van Johan Penson (Protocol Professionele Kunsten), Tom Kestens (de Artiestencoalitie) en Matthias De Caluwé (Horeca Vlaanderen). Het valt dan ook te verwachten dat er versoepelingen of bijsturingen komen voor die sectoren. </P> <!-- end rendering normal content --> </div> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] efb27c62-f757-41ad-93d0-9db7bd8f7f11 --> <!--[START-block-widget] d8a0612c-e42e-4c5e-9cc9-9334b52aee42 --> <!--[END-block-widget] d8a0612c-e42e-4c5e-9cc9-9334b52aee42 --> <!--[START-block-widget] a05d973c-97ef-46b8-8095-ab22f05bb3fb --> <!--[END-block-widget] a05d973c-97ef-46b8-8095-ab22f05bb3fb --> <!--[START-block-widget] b3927ac5-1044-4e44-89ac-d4132bd88e73 --> <!--[END-block-widget] b3927ac5-1044-4e44-89ac-d4132bd88e73 --> <!--[START-block-widget] a3025390-4620-4cc0-ac9c-94b15530a27f --> <div data-mht-widget="list-|--article-tag-context-|-related-articles--"> <section class="widget related-articles article-context-tag-widget widget-listwidget--public"> <header class="widget__header "> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/static/2019/front/css/related_articles_context_tag.css?2"><h4>Meer over Coronavirus</H4> </header> <div class="widget__body"> <ol class="widget__list"> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94712202/zutendaalse-kinderpsychiater-stuur-alle-leerlingen-voltijds-naar-school"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94712202/zutendaalse-kinderpsychiater-stuur-alle-leerlingen-voltijds-naar-school" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/28db9f8c-dc93-11ea-8a01-6c7b2a7077eb_web_scale_0.2083333_0.2083333__.jpg?height=82&width=145&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”" width="145" height="82" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Vier nieuwe besmettingen met coronavirus in Nieuw-Zeeland: hoofdstad in lockdown, verkiezingen mogelijk uitgesteld" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93954328/vier-nieuwe-besmettingen-met-coronavirus-in-nieuw-zeeland-hoofdstad-in-lockdown-verkiezingen-mogelijk-uitgesteld"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93954328/vier-nieuwe-besmettingen-met-coronavirus-in-nieuw-zeeland-hoofdstad-in-lockdown-verkiezingen-mogelijk-uitgesteld" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/478ffa6a-dc82-11ea-9fde-d2df680ca95d_web_scale_0.1333333_0.1333333__.jpg?height=82&width=145&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Vier nieuwe besmettingen met coronavirus in Nieuw-Zeeland: hoofdstad in lockdown, verkiezingen mogelijk uitgesteld" width="145" height="82" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Vier nieuwe besmettingen met coronavirus in Nieuw-Zeeland: hoofdstad in lockdown, verkiezingen mogelijk uitgesteld</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Antwerpse politierechtbank gaat iedere week drie ‘coronazittingen’ organiseren" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93850103/antwerpse-politierechtbank-gaat-iedere-week-drie-coronazittingen-organiseren"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93850103/antwerpse-politierechtbank-gaat-iedere-week-drie-coronazittingen-organiseren" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/0b8bf406-dc87-11ea-9fde-d2df680ca95d_web_scale_0.102328_0.102328__.jpg?height=82&width=145&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Antwerpse politierechtbank gaat iedere week drie ‘coronazittingen’ organiseren" width="145" height="82" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Antwerpse politierechtbank gaat iedere week drie ‘coronazittingen’ organiseren</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Russen verdedigen hun ‘Spoetnik’-coronavaccin tegen kritiek" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93768216/russen-verdedigen-hun-spoetnik-coronavaccin-tegen-kritiek"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93768216/russen-verdedigen-hun-spoetnik-coronavaccin-tegen-kritiek" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/4708bd7a-dbce-11ea-ba33-c29c2de7cbf9_web_scale_0.390625_0.390625__.jpg?height=82&width=145&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Russen verdedigen hun ‘Spoetnik’-coronavaccin tegen kritiek" width="145" height="82" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Russen verdedigen hun ‘Spoetnik’-coronavaccin tegen kritiek</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> </ol> </div> </section> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] a3025390-4620-4cc0-ac9c-94b15530a27f --> <!--[START-block-widget] 767988e1-1a49-4232-97ef-8624b5bb58d1 --> <aside class="article__tags"> <h3>Meer over:</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.hbvl.be/tag/coronavirus" data-tagid="8d6bb21d-8f40-4548-947a-bc67ac9ac1f3" data-tagname="Coronavirus">Coronavirus</a></li> </ul> </aside> <!--[END-block-widget] 767988e1-1a49-4232-97ef-8624b5bb58d1 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 0007ae5f-f750-4b8c-a748-336c51666cb7 --> <ul class="article__share list-inline"> <li class="readlater"> <div data-article-type="video" data-article-imageurl="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/c2a512b0-d950-11ea-905a-fa4493e3f89f_web_scale_0.0910539_0.091054__.jpg" data-article-photosetcount="0" data-article-intro="Antwerps gouverneur Cathy Berx voert vandaag (woensdag) opnieuw enkele wijzigingen door aan de provinciale coronamaatregelen. Dat heeft haar kabinet dinsdagavond bevestigd. " data-article-isplus="False" data-article-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94628041/live-cathy-berx-stuurt-antwerpse-coronamaatregelen-bij" data-article-title="LIVE. Cathy Berx stuurt Antwerpse coronamaatregelen bij " data-button-position="bottom" class="social-media__item readlater__button-container"></div> </li> <li class="facebook"> <div class="social social--large" data-social="facebook" data-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94628041/live-cathy-berx-stuurt-antwerpse-coronamaatregelen-bij"> <a href="#" role="button" class="social__label link-button--facebook"> <i class="icon icon-facebook" data-grunticon-embed></i> <span class="icon-text a11y">Delen</span> </a> </div> </li> <li class="twitter"> <div class="social social--large" data-social="twitter" data-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94628041/live-cathy-berx-stuurt-antwerpse-coronamaatregelen-bij" data-via="hbvl" data-tweettext="LIVE. Cathy Berx stuurt Antwerpse coronamaatregelen bij "> <a href="#" role="button" class="social__label link-button--twitter"> <i class="icon icon-twitter-bird" data-grunticon-embed></i> <span class="icon-text a11y">Tweet</span> </a> </div> </li> <li class="mail"> <div class="social social--large"> <a class="social__label link-button link-button--mail" href="https://www.hbvl.be/mail/dmf20200812_94628041"> <i class="icon icon-mail" data-grunticon-embed></i> <span class="badge__label a11y">Mail</span> </a> </div> </li> </ul> <!--[END-block-widget] 0007ae5f-f750-4b8c-a748-336c51666cb7 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 54388038-547f-4500-9bc0-25b46d1b6aca --> <!-- Outbrain Tag --> <div id="OUTBRAINWIDGET" class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="" data-widget-id=""></div> <script> if (MEDIAHUIS.pubsub) { MEDIAHUIS.pubsub.subscribe('GDPR/loaded', function (data) { var consents = data.mhConsents; var persoAdsConsent = consents.cookies && consents.advertisingPersonalization && consents.adDelivery && consents.analytics; var widgetDiv = document.getElementById('OUTBRAINWIDGET'); if (!MEDIAHUIS.config.article_blockads && persoAdsConsent && widgetDiv) { var ligScr = document.createElement('script'); widgetDiv.setAttribute('data-src', document.URL); widgetDiv.setAttribute('data-widget-id', !!MEDIAHUIS.config.page_secure ? 'AR_2' : 'AR_1'); ligScr.setAttribute('async', 'async'); ligScr.src = '//widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js'; document.body.appendChild(ligScr); } }); } </script> <!--[END-block-widget] 54388038-547f-4500-9bc0-25b46d1b6aca --> </div> <!-- end block 'article-main' --> <aside> <div class="grid"> <div class="grid__col size-2-3--bp5"> <div class="grid__col__inner"> <!-- start block 'article-recent-news' --> <div data-mht-block="article-detail__article-recent-news"> </div> <!-- end block 'article-recent-news' --> </div> </div> <hr class="display-none--bp5"> <div class="grid__col size-1-3--bp5"> <div class="grid__col__inner"> <!-- start block 'article-recent-news-pipe' --> <div data-mht-block="article-detail__article-recent-news-pipe"> </div> <!-- end block 'article-recent-news-pipe' --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- start block 'article-promo' --> <div data-mht-block="article-detail__article-promo"> <!--[START-block-widget] 7511d7a2-c5dc-475f-be46-2b95564ec2ad --> <div class="ad ad--webshop ad-slot--a" data-ad="webshop"> <div class="ad__wrapper"> <div class="ad__inner"><script>if (window.InitAdheseAd) { InitAdheseAd('webshop'); }</script></div> </div> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] 7511d7a2-c5dc-475f-be46-2b95564ec2ad --> </div> <!-- end block 'article-promo' --> </aside> </div> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-3--bp4 secondary-col"> <div class="grid__col__inner"> <aside role="complementary"> <!-- start block 'article-sidebar' --> <div data-mht-block="article-detail__article-sidebar"> <!--[START-block-widget] b8c355f6-228d-49e5-b703-5f2bd6806e46 --> <article class="article-teaser article--header-size--default article-teaser--hr300 article-teaser--video " data-vr-contentbox="LIVE. Volg hier alle ontwikkelingen over het coronavirus" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200225_04864469/live-110-belgen-vast-op-tenerife-door-coronavirus-volg-hier-alle-ontwikkelingen" role="article"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200225_04864469/live-110-belgen-vast-op-tenerife-door-coronavirus-volg-hier-alle-ontwikkelingen" > <div class="article-teaser__image" > <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/06/07/belgaimage-163565308-full.jpg?crop=(0.00,17.85,540.50,322.34)&cropxunits=540&cropyunits=360&maxheight=169&maxwidth=300&scale=both&format=jpg" alt="LIVE. Volg hier alle ontwikkelingen over het coronavirus" width="300" height="169" /> <span class="article-teaser__indicator-video"> <svg class="icon icon-play" role="presentation"> <use xlink:href="#icon-play"></use> </svg> </span> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class="article--header-size--default"><span data-vr-headline>LIVE. Volg hier alle ontwikkelingen over het coronavirus</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> <!--[END-block-widget] b8c355f6-228d-49e5-b703-5f2bd6806e46 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 26eaee9e-6fd8-42dd-bfda-5ee74e0d8367 --> <div data-mht-widget="list-|-corona-|-meest-recent"> <section class="widget widget--net-binnen widget-listwidget--public widget-listwidget--public"> <header class="widget__header "> <header class="widget-header"><h2 class="section-title">Het recentste coronavirus nieuws</h2></header> </header> <div class="widget__body"> <ol class="widget__list"> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94712202/zutendaalse-kinderpsychiater-stuur-alle-leerlingen-voltijds-naar-school"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94712202/zutendaalse-kinderpsychiater-stuur-alle-leerlingen-voltijds-naar-school" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""> <span class="time">15:04</span> <span data-vr-headline>Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”</span> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Vier nieuwe besmettingen met coronavirus in Nieuw-Zeeland: hoofdstad in lockdown, verkiezingen mogelijk uitgesteld" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93954328/vier-nieuwe-besmettingen-met-coronavirus-in-nieuw-zeeland-hoofdstad-in-lockdown-verkiezingen-mogelijk-uitgesteld"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93954328/vier-nieuwe-besmettingen-met-coronavirus-in-nieuw-zeeland-hoofdstad-in-lockdown-verkiezingen-mogelijk-uitgesteld" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""> <span class="time">12:58</span> <span data-vr-headline>Vier nieuwe besmettingen met coronavirus in Nieuw-Zeeland: hoofdstad in lockdown, verkiezingen mogelijk uitgesteld</span> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Antwerpse politierechtbank gaat iedere week drie ‘coronazittingen’ organiseren" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93850103/antwerpse-politierechtbank-gaat-iedere-week-drie-coronazittingen-organiseren"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93850103/antwerpse-politierechtbank-gaat-iedere-week-drie-coronazittingen-organiseren" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""> <span class="time">12:41</span> <span data-vr-headline>Antwerpse politierechtbank gaat iedere week drie ‘coronazittingen’ organiseren</span> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Russen verdedigen hun ‘Spoetnik’-coronavaccin tegen kritiek" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93768216/russen-verdedigen-hun-spoetnik-coronavaccin-tegen-kritiek"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93768216/russen-verdedigen-hun-spoetnik-coronavaccin-tegen-kritiek" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""> <span class="time">12:15</span> <span data-vr-headline>Russen verdedigen hun ‘Spoetnik’-coronavaccin tegen kritiek</span> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--tr145 article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Eerste coronagolf kost ons land nu al meer dan een half miljard" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200811_97719496/eerste-coronagolf-kost-ons-land-nu-al-meer-dan-een-half-miljard"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200811_97719496/eerste-coronagolf-kost-ons-land-nu-al-meer-dan-een-half-miljard" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""> <span class="time">12:12</span> <span data-vr-headline>Eerste coronagolf kost ons land nu al meer dan een half miljard</span> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> </ol> </div> </section> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] 26eaee9e-6fd8-42dd-bfda-5ee74e0d8367 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 0a68ce03-e990-4cd9-810a-4b0d41c713ec --> <div data-mht-widget="gam-|-rectangle-t1"> <div id="ad_rectangle-t1" class="ad ad--rectangle" data-ad="rectangle"> <script>if (window.initAd) { initAd('rectangle', 't1'); }</script> </div> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] 0a68ce03-e990-4cd9-810a-4b0d41c713ec --> <!--[START-block-widget] 870b2642-6e5a-40f6-ad41-90ea287b8440 --> <style> #sales {width: 100%; max-width: 647px; text-align: center; padding-bottom: 20px;} #sales img {width: 100%; max-width: 647px;} #sales .desktop, #sales .bnr {max-width: 647px;} #sales .isabonnee {display: none;} </style> <div class="widget isabonnee" id="sales"> <a class="desktop bnr bnr1" href="https://www.hbvl.be/abonnement/actie/promotie?utm_campaign=algemeenpromoslimsnel&utm_source=hbvl&utm_medium=banner-tagpag&utm_term=livecorona"><img src="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/extra/_abonnementen/acties/2020/202003/202003_corona/320x100.jpg?v2" /></a> </div> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.0/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> if(MEDIAHUIS.pubsub) { MEDIAHUIS.pubsub.subscribe('account/getidentity/complete', function(user) { console.log(user.isSubscriber); if(user.isSubscriber == false) { $(".isabonnee").show(); } else { $(".isabonnee").hide(); } }); } </script> <!--[END-block-widget] 870b2642-6e5a-40f6-ad41-90ea287b8440 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 21e0e53e-8f5b-4f2b-839c-1abeaef39b85 --> <div class="ad ad--mediumrectangleinhouse" data-ad="mediumrectangleinhouse"> <div class="ad__wrapper"> <div class="ad__inner"><script>if (window.InitAdheseAd) { InitAdheseAd('mediumrectangleinhouse'); }</script></div> </div> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] 21e0e53e-8f5b-4f2b-839c-1abeaef39b85 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 88665ccc-41d9-478a-a41a-3341f8347a77 --> <div data-mht-widget="list-|-most-read-overall"> <section class="widget widget--most-read widget-listwidget--public"> <header class="widget__header "> <h2 class="section-title">Meest Gelezen</h2> </header> <div class="widget__body"> <ol class="widget__list"> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="LIVE. Griekenland kleurt oranje: reizigers moeten negatieve coronatest voorleggen" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200608_04984851/live-volg-hier-alle-ontwikkelingen-over-het-coronavirus"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200608_04984851/live-volg-hier-alle-ontwikkelingen-over-het-coronavirus" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>LIVE. Griekenland kleurt oranje: reizigers moeten negatieve coronatest voorleggen</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Een gewaarschuwd Limburger is er twee waard: “Nog zeven dagen kans op onweer”" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200811_97260615/een-gewaarschuwd-limburger-is-er-twee-waard-nog-hele-week-onweer"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200811_97260615/een-gewaarschuwd-limburger-is-er-twee-waard-nog-hele-week-onweer" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Een gewaarschuwd Limburger is er twee waard: “Nog zeven dagen kans op onweer”</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Lieke (72) door ex in brand gestoken: "Ik wist dat hij haar iets zou aandoen"" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_91578575/man-stak-ex-in-brand-dat-hij-haar-iets-zou-aandoen-daar-was-ik-van-overtuigd"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_91578575/man-stak-ex-in-brand-dat-hij-haar-iets-zou-aandoen-daar-was-ik-van-overtuigd" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Lieke (72) door ex in brand gestoken: "Ik wist dat hij haar iets zou aandoen"</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox=""Groei van de epidemie lijkt gebroken, Limburg nog steeds in dalende lijn"" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93391704/exponentiele-groei-lijkt-gebroken-maar-er-zijn-belangrijke-regionale-verschillen"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93391704/exponentiele-groei-lijkt-gebroken-maar-er-zijn-belangrijke-regionale-verschillen" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>"Groei van de epidemie lijkt gebroken, Limburg nog steeds in dalende lijn"</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Limburgse middelbare scholen laten leerlingen liever geen week thuis" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200811_97717917/limburgse-middelbare-scholen-laten-leerlingen-liever-geen-week-thuis"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200811_97717917/limburgse-middelbare-scholen-laten-leerlingen-liever-geen-week-thuis" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Limburgse middelbare scholen laten leerlingen liever geen week thuis</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> </ol> </div> </section> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] 88665ccc-41d9-478a-a41a-3341f8347a77 --> </div> <!-- end block 'article-sidebar' --> </aside> </div> </div> </article><!-- end zone article-detail --><!-- start zone article-footer --><!-- start block 'article-footer' --> <div data-mht-block="article-footer__article-footer"> <!--[START-block-widget] c9f86fc6-7df2-407b-88ba-b70c643b2f61 --> <div data-mht-widget="list-|-video-|-yellow-bg"> <section class="widget widget--media widget--media--dark widget--media--3up yellow widget-listwidget--public"> <header class="widget__header "> <style>.yellow {background-color:#Ffed00!important}.yellow .widget__header{background-color:#000000!important; border:1px solid #ffed00}.yellow .article-teaser__header{color: #000000!important}</style><h2 class="section-title pull-left"><a style="color:#Fedd00" href="/video">Nieuwe Video's</a></h2> </header> <div class="widget__body"> <ol class="widget__list"> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Feestzalen met de handen in het haar: Limburgers trekken massaal naar Nederland" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94123188/feestzalen-met-de-handen-in-het-haar-limburgers-trekken-massaal-naar-nederland"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94123188/feestzalen-met-de-handen-in-het-haar-limburgers-trekken-massaal-naar-nederland" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/3ac0f27a-dc8d-11ea-9ac9-2655ca7a25cc_web.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Feestzalen met de handen in het haar: Limburgers trekken massaal naar Nederland" width="300" height="169" /> <span class="article-teaser__indicator-video"> <svg class="icon icon-play" role="presentation"> <use xlink:href="#icon-play"></use> </svg> </span> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Feestzalen met de handen in het haar: Limburgers trekken massaal naar Nederland</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Groenten snijden was nog nooit zo makkelijk: vrouw toont ultieme lifehack" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_92775666/groenten-snijden-was-nog-nooit-zo-makkelijk-vrouw-toont-ultieme-lifehack"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_92775666/groenten-snijden-was-nog-nooit-zo-makkelijk-vrouw-toont-ultieme-lifehack" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/921e2192-dbd8-11ea-ba33-c29c2de7cbf9_web_scale_0.3333333_0.3333333__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Groenten snijden was nog nooit zo makkelijk: vrouw toont ultieme lifehack" width="300" height="169" /> <span class="article-teaser__indicator-video"> <svg class="icon icon-play" role="presentation"> <use xlink:href="#icon-play"></use> </svg> </span> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Groenten snijden was nog nooit zo makkelijk: vrouw toont ultieme lifehack</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Lanklaar likt wonden na windhoos" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_92385215/lanklaar-likt-wonden-na-windhoos"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_92385215/lanklaar-likt-wonden-na-windhoos" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/deed3700-dc65-11ea-9fde-d2df680ca95d_web_scale_0.2084419_0.2084419__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Lanklaar likt wonden na windhoos" width="300" height="169" /> <span class="article-teaser__indicator-video"> <svg class="icon icon-play" role="presentation"> <use xlink:href="#icon-play"></use> </svg> </span> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Lanklaar likt wonden na windhoos</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> </ol> <footer class="widget__footer"> <b><a href="/video"> Meer video's bekijken</a></b> </footer> </div> </section> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] c9f86fc6-7df2-407b-88ba-b70c643b2f61 --> <!--[START-block-widget] 643eaa4f-87b7-4dcf-ba05-b78f711e0043 --> <div data-mht-widget="group-|-extra-paco-articles"> <section class="widgetgroup widgetgroup--best-of-paco"> <!--[START-widgetgroup-widget] c9118e3f-33b6-410a-83b7-0c2e0d4a4f5b --> <div data-mht-widget="list-|-extra-paco-articles-1"> <section class="widget widget--best-of-paco margin-tm nop widget-listwidget--public"> <header class="widget__header "> <style>.nop {padding: 0}.theme-plus .nop .widget__body, .theme-default .nop .widget__body {padding: 0}.nop .article-teaser--hr430 .article-teaser__header {margin:0}.nop .article-teaser--plus.article-teaser--hr430 h1 {background-color: transparent;box-shadow: none}.nop .article-teaser--hr430 .article-teaser__image .icon-plus {left:0;bottom:0}.theme-default .widget--best-of-paco .article-teaser__image { margin-bottom: .71429rem;}.theme-default .widget--best-of-paco .widget__list { margin: 0 -.53571rem; padding: 0; font-size: 0;}.theme-default .widget--best-of-paco .widget__item { display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; border: 0; padding-left: .53571rem; padding-right: .53571rem;}.theme-default .widget--best-of-paco .article-teaser { margin-top: 0;}.theme-default .article-teaser--hr430 .article-teaser__text .article-teaser__body { margin-left: 0}@media only screen and (min-width: 48em) { .theme-default .widget--best-of-paco .widget__item:first-child:nth-last-child(3), .theme-default .widget--best-of-paco .widget__item:first-child:nth-last-child(3)~.widget__item { width: 33.3333333333%; }}</style> </header> <div class="widget__body"> <ol class="widget__list"> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94712202/zutendaalse-kinderpsychiater-stuur-alle-leerlingen-voltijds-naar-school"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94712202/zutendaalse-kinderpsychiater-stuur-alle-leerlingen-voltijds-naar-school" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/28db9f8c-dc93-11ea-8a01-6c7b2a7077eb_web_scale_0.2083333_0.2083333__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”" width="300" height="169" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Zutendaalse kinderpsychiater: “Stuur alle leerlingen voltijds naar school”</span> </h1> </header> <div class="article-teaser__body"> <P>“Laat alle kinderen vanaf 1 september voltijds naar school gaan, ook in het middelbaar.” Dat vraagt ...</P> </div> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Lieke (72) door ex in brand gestoken: "Ik wist dat hij haar iets zou aandoen"" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_91578575/man-stak-ex-in-brand-dat-hij-haar-iets-zou-aandoen-daar-was-ik-van-overtuigd"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_91578575/man-stak-ex-in-brand-dat-hij-haar-iets-zou-aandoen-daar-was-ik-van-overtuigd" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/65ce6520-d7f5-11ea-ba22-cdfe5bb26d06.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Lieke (72) door ex in brand gestoken: "Ik wist dat hij haar iets zou aandoen"" width="300" height="169" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Lieke (72) door ex in brand gestoken: "Ik wist dat hij haar iets zou aandoen"</span> </h1> </header> <div class="article-teaser__body"> <p class="style">Na jaren van familiaal geweld trok Lieke de deur achter zich dicht. De vrouw (72) ging bij haar zoon...</p> </div> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="OPROEP. Eén op de tien heeft sinds corona spaargeld nodig om einde van de maand te halen " data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94514217/oproep-een-op-de-tien-moet-maandelijks-beroep-doen-op-spaargeld-om-rond-te-komen"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_94514217/oproep-een-op-de-tien-moet-maandelijks-beroep-doen-op-spaargeld-om-rond-te-komen" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/b7943d34-dc97-11ea-8a01-6c7b2a7077eb_web_scale_0.1333333_0.1333333__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="OPROEP. Eén op de tien heeft sinds corona spaargeld nodig om einde van de maand te halen " width="300" height="169" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>OPROEP. Eén op de tien heeft sinds corona spaargeld nodig om einde van de maand te halen </span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> </ol> </div> </section> </div> <!--[END-widgetgroup-widget] c9118e3f-33b6-410a-83b7-0c2e0d4a4f5b --> <!--[START-widgetgroup-widget] f6362595-3a4c-4970-b7d8-80723990095e --> <div data-mht-widget="list-|-extra-paco-articles-2"> <section class="widget widget--best-of-paco margin-tm nop widget-listwidget--public"> <div class="widget__body"> <ol class="widget__list"> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="LIVE. Griekenland kleurt oranje: reizigers moeten negatieve coronatest voorleggen" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200608_04984851/live-volg-hier-alle-ontwikkelingen-over-het-coronavirus"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200608_04984851/live-volg-hier-alle-ontwikkelingen-over-het-coronavirus" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/c5d49d08-a97f-11ea-a74d-ad48cfa9017c_web_scale_0.0742528_0.0742528__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="LIVE. Griekenland kleurt oranje: reizigers moeten negatieve coronatest voorleggen" width="300" height="169" /> <span class="article-teaser__indicator-video"> <svg class="icon icon-play" role="presentation"> <use xlink:href="#icon-play"></use> </svg> </span> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>LIVE. Griekenland kleurt oranje: reizigers moeten negatieve coronatest voorleggen</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus" role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Nog een jaar in kleine bubbels leven, is dat wel haalbaar?" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93335697/nog-een-jaar-in-kleine-bubbels-leven-is-dat-wel-haalbaar-ik-denk-dat-mensen-op-een-bepaald-moment-gaan-uitbreken"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93335697/nog-een-jaar-in-kleine-bubbels-leven-is-dat-wel-haalbaar-ik-denk-dat-mensen-op-een-bepaald-moment-gaan-uitbreken" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/77000e9e-dc81-11ea-8a01-6c7b2a7077eb_web_scale_0.093985_0.093985__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Nog een jaar in kleine bubbels leven, is dat wel haalbaar?" width="300" height="169" /> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Nog een jaar in kleine bubbels leven, is dat wel haalbaar?</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> <li class="widget__item"> <div class="widget__item__inner"> <article class="article-teaser article-teaser--hr300 article--header-size--default article-teaser--plus article-teaser--video " role="article" data-vr-contentbox="Intrekking rijbewijs spookrijder Houthalen met 3 maanden verlengd" data-vr-contentbox-url="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93018130/intrekking-rijbewijs-spookrijder-houthalen-met-3-maanden-verlengd"> <a class="link-complex" href="https://www.hbvl.be/cnt/dmf20200812_93018130/intrekking-rijbewijs-spookrijder-houthalen-met-3-maanden-verlengd" target="_self"> <div class="article-teaser__image" > <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <img src="https://static.hbvl.be/Assets/Images_Upload/2020/08/12/2c7ae3a6-d553-11ea-a4b0-bf712b28bec8_web_scale_0.390625_0.390625__.jpg?height=169&width=300&mode=crop&scale=both" alt="Intrekking rijbewijs spookrijder Houthalen met 3 maanden verlengd" width="300" height="169" /> <span class="article-teaser__indicator-video"> <svg class="icon icon-play" role="presentation"> <use xlink:href="#icon-play"></use> </svg> </span> </div> <div class="article-teaser__text"> <header class="article-teaser__header"> <svg class="icon icon-plus"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> <h1 class=""><span data-vr-headline>Intrekking rijbewijs spookrijder Houthalen met 3 maanden verlengd</span> </h1> </header> </div> </a> </article> </div> </li> </ol> </div> </section> </div> <!--[END-widgetgroup-widget] f6362595-3a4c-4970-b7d8-80723990095e --> </section> </div> <!--[END-block-widget] 643eaa4f-87b7-4dcf-ba05-b78f711e0043 --> </div> <!-- end block 'article-footer' --> <!-- end zone article-footer --> </main> <nav class="site-index" role="navigation"> <div class="site-return-to-top"> Terug naar boven <button class="site-return-to-top__icon"> <svg class="icon icon-chevron-up" role="presentation"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-chevron-up"></use> </svg> </button> </div> <section class="grid site-menu" id="menu"> <h5 class="a11y">Menu</h5> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-nieuws"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/" target="_parent"> Nieuws </a> </h6> <ul> <li> <a href="/nieuws/binnenland" target="_parent"> Binnenland </a> </li> <li> <a href="/geld-en-zaken" target="_parent"> Geld en zaken </a> </li> <li> <a href="/nieuws/buitenland" target="_parent"> Buitenland </a> </li> <li> <a href="/nieuws/chronologisch" target="_parent"> Recent </a> </li> <li> <a href="/podcast" target="_parent"> Podcast </a> </li> <li> <a href="/zomer2020" target="_parent"> Zomer 2020 </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-regio"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/regio/provincie-limburg" target="_parent"> Regio </a> </h6> <ul> <li> <a href="/regio/genk" target="_parent"> Genk </a> </li> <li> <a href="/regio/hasselt" target="_parent"> Hasselt </a> </li> <li> <a href="/regio/lommel" target="_parent"> Lommel </a> </li> <li> <a href="/regio/tongeren" target="_parent"> Tongeren </a> </li> <li> <a href="/regio/sint-truiden" target="_parent"> Sint-Truiden </a> </li> <li> <a href="/regio/maasmechelen" target="_parent"> Maasmechelen </a> </li> <li> <a href="/regio/beringen" target="_parent"> Beringen </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-sport"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/sport-homepage" target="_parent"> Sport </a> </h6> <ul> <li> <a href="/sport/voetbal" target="_parent"> Voetbal </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/wielrennen" target="_parent"> Wielrennen </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/tennis" target="_parent"> Tennis </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/fc-limburg" target="_parent"> FC Limburg </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/motorsporten/formule-1" target="_parent"> Formule 1 </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/motorsporten" target="_parent"> Auto & Motor </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/zaalsport" target="_parent"> Zaalsport </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/atletiek" target="_parent"> Atletiek </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/nevensporten" target="_parent"> Andere </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport/uitslagen" target="_parent"> Uitslagen </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sport" target="_parent"> LIVE VOETBAL </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-goesting"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/goesting" target="_parent"> Goesting </a> </h6> <ul> <li> <a href="/goesting/doen" target="_parent"> Doen </a> </li> <li> <a href="/goesting/eten-drinken" target="_parent"> Eten & drinken </a> </li> <li> <a href="/goesting/tv-film" target="_parent"> TV & film </a> </li> <li> <a href="/goesting/muziek-cultuur" target="_parent"> Muziek & cultuur </a> </li> <li> <a href="/goesting/shoppen" target="_parent"> Shoppen </a> </li> <li> <a href="/ontspanning" target="_parent"> Puzzels </a> </li> <li> <a href="/goesting" target="_parent"> Meer </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-she"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/she" target="_parent"> She. </a> </h6> <ul> <li> <a href="/she/mode" target="_parent"> Mode </a> </li> <li> <a href="/she/beauty" target="_parent"> Beauty </a> </li> <li> <a href="/she/life" target="_parent"> Life </a> </li> <li> <a href="/she/food" target="_parent"> Food </a> </li> <li> <a href="/she/wonen" target="_parent"> Wonen </a> </li> <li> <a href="/she/vakantie" target="_parent"> Vakantie </a> </li> <li> <a href="/she/celebs" target="_parent"> Celebs </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-mijn belang"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/account/mijn-belang" target="_parent"> Mijn Belang </a> </h6> <ul> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4" id="menu-nbsp"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> <a href="/plus" target="_parent"> <svg class="icon"> <use xlink:href="#icon-plus"></use> </svg> </a> </h6> <ul> </ul> </section> </div> </section> <section class="grid"> <h5 class="a11y">Index</h5> <section class="grid"> <h5 class="a11y">Index</h5> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> Krant </h6> <ul> <li > <a href="http://www.hbvl.be/tot-uw-dienst/ik-ben-abonnee" target="_parent"> Beheer abonnement </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.hbvl.be/tot-uw-dienst/ik-wil-een-abonnement" target="_parent"> Neem abonnement </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://onlinekrant.hbvl.be" target="_parent"> Digitale krant </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.hbvl.be/tot-uw-dienst/bestellen" target="_parent"> Nabestellingen </a> </li> <li > <a href="/kik" target="_parent"> Kranten in de Klas </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> Website </h6> <ul> <li > <a href="/account/logon" target="_parent"> Registreren </a> </li> <li > <a href="/account/update" target="_parent"> Beheer registratie </a> </li> <li class="logged-off"> <a href="/account/update" target="_parent"> Nieuwsbrieven </a> </li> <li class="logged-on is-hidden"> <a href="/communication-center" target="_parent"> Nieuwsbrieven </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://m.hbvl.be" target="_parent"> Mobiele website </a> </li> <li > <a href="/digitaallezen" target="_parent"> Smartphone & tablet </a> </li> <li > <a href="/archief/cnt " target="_parent"> Online archief </a> </li> <li > <a href="/tags" target="_parent"> Tags </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> Algemeen </h6> <ul> <li > <a href="/tot-uw-dienst/info-en-contact" target="_parent"> Contact </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://mediahuis.be/contact" target="_parent"> Bereikbaarheid </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://bedrijfsbezoeken.hbvl.be" target="_parent"> Bedrijfsbezoeken </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://mediahuis.be/bedrijfsinfo/geschiedenis" target="_parent"> Geschiedenis </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://mediahuis.be/http-www-mediahuis-be-voorwaarden" target="_parent"> Gebruiksvoorwaarden </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://mediahuis.be/privacy-policy" target="_parent"> Privacy </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://mediahuis.be/cookiebeleid" target="_parent"> Cookiebeleid </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.mediahuis.be/charter-online-publicaties" target="_blank"> Charter online publicaties </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.kamelego.be/hbvl" target="_blank"> Audiokrant </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> Tot uw dienst </h6> <ul> <li > <a href="/tot-uw-dienst/ik-wil-een-abonnement" target="_parent"> Aanbod HBvL </a> </li> <li > <a href="/tot-uw-dienst/ik-ben-abonnee" target="_parent"> Klantendienst </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.mediahuisconnect.be" target="_parent"> Adverteren </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://mediahuis.be/jobs" target="_parent"> Solliciteren </a> </li> <li > <a href="/tot-uw-dienst/faq" target="_parent"> Veelgestelde vragen </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-5--bp4"> <section class="grid__col__inner"> <h6> Vind </h6> <ul> <li > <a href="http://shop.hbvl.be" target="_parent"> HBvL shop </a> </li> <li > <a href="https://shop.hbvl.be/elektrische-stadsfiets-middenmotor-2020-veloci?utm_source=hbvl&utm_medium=footerlink&utm_campaign=%20202003_fietsen" target="_parent"> Fietsenshop </a> </li> <li > <a href="https://www.hbvl.be/partnersites" target="_parent"> Partnersites </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.inmemoriam.be/?utm_source=hbvl&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=crosspromo" target="_parent"> Overlijdens </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://www.concentraselfservice.be/?utm_source=hbvl&utm_medium=ads&utm_campaign=runofsite&utm_content=link&utm_term=footer" target="_parent"> Zoekertjes </a> </li> <li > <a href="http://partymobiel.hbvl.be/?utm_source=hbvl&utm_medium=auto&utm_campaign=runofsite&utm_content=link&utm_term=footer" target="_parent"> Partymobiel </a> </li> </ul> </section> </div> </section> </section> </nav> <footer class="site-footer" role="contentinfo"> <div class="grid grid--middle"> <div class="grid__col size-1-2--bp4"> <div class="grid grid--middle"> <div class="grid__col size-3-5"> <div class="grid__col__inner"> <a class="site-logo" href="/"> <img src="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/img/het-belang-van-limburg.svg?v=20200812T124938" alt="Het Belang van Limburg" onerror=" this.src = 'https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/img/het-belang-van-limburg.png?v=20200812T124938'; this.onerror = null; "> </a> </div> </div> <div class="grid__col size-2-5"> <div class="grid__col__inner"> <ul class="site-social"> <li> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/hetbelangvanlimburg" class="has-icon-state"> <svg class="icon icon--mute icon-facebook"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-facebook"></use> </svg> <span class="a11y">Facebook</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.twitter.com/hbvl" class="has-icon-state"> <svg class="icon icon--mute icon-twitter"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-twitter"></use> </svg> <span class="a11y">Twitter</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/hetbelangvanlimburg" class="has-icon-state"> <svg class="icon icon--mute icon-youtube"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-youtube"></use> </svg> <span class="a11y">Youtube</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/rss" class="has-icon-state"> <svg class="icon icon--mute icon-rss"> <use xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href="#icon-rss"></use> </svg> <span class="a11y">Rss</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="grid__col size-1-2--bp4"> <div class="grid__col__inner grid--center"> <p class="micro margin-an">Met de medewerking van</p> <ul class="list-inline margin-bs"> <li class="margin-rm"> <a href="https://www.gopress.be/"> <i class="sprite sprite--brand-gopress"></i> <span class="a11y">Gopress</span> </a> </li> <li class="margin-rm"> <a href="http://www.license2publish.be/"> <i class="sprite sprite--brand-license2publish"></i> <span class="a11y">Reprocopy</span> </a> </li> <li class="margin-rm"> <a href="http://www.cim.be/media/Internet/DisclaimerCIMInternet"> <i class="sprite sprite--brand-cim"></i> <span class="a11y">Cim</span> </a> </li> <li class="margin-rm"> <a href="http://www.the-acap.org/"> <i class="sprite sprite--brand-acap"></i> <span class="a11y">Acap enabled</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <p class="site-copyright"> <a href="http://www.mediahuis.be/"> ©<span class="copyRightYear">2020</span> <span itemprop="copyRightHolder sourceOrganization publisher" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Organization"> <span itemprop="name">Mediahuis N.V.</span> </span> </a> </p> </footer> </div> </div> </div> <div id="ad_halfpageskyscraper-t1" class="ad ad--halfpageskyscraper" data-ad="halfpageskyscraper"> <script>if (window.initAd) { initAd('halfpageskyscraper', 't1'); }</script> </div> <div id="ad_overlayer-t1" class="ad ad--overlayer" data-ad="overlayer"> <script>if (window.initAd) { initAd('overlayer', 't1'); }</script> </div> <!-- start: inline scripts from widgets --> <!-- end: inline scripts from widgets --> <script> var require = { urlArgs: 'v=20200812T124938' }; </script> <script src="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/customer-journey/cj-react-flows.umd.js?v=20200812T124938" defer crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="https://shared.mediahuis.be/user/user.js?v=20200812T124938" defer crossorigin="anonymous" ></script> <script src="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/data/data.min.js?v=20200812T124938" defer crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/advertising/dfp-setup.js?v=20200812T124938" defer crossorigin="anonymous" onerror="MEDIAHUIS.ads={completed:true, adblock:true}"></script> <script src="https://shared.mediahuis.be/videoplayers/mediahuis/video-theoplayer.js?v=20200812T124938" defer crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="https://markup.hbvl.be/extra/assets/js/foot.js?v=20200812T124938" defer crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // 86acbd31cd7c09cf30acb66d2fbedc91daa48b86:1591627589.756601 !function (n, r, e, t, c) { var i, o = "Promise" in n, u = { then: function () { return u }, catch: function (n) { return n(new Error("Airship SDK Error: Unsupported browser")), u } }, s = o ? new Promise((function (n, r) { i = function (e, t) { e ? r(e) : n(t) } })) : u ; s._async_setup = function (n) { if (o) try { i(null, n(c)) } catch (n) { i(n) } }, n[t] = s; var a = r.createElement("script"); a.src = e, a.async = !0, a.id = "_uasdk", a.rel = t, r.head.appendChild(a) }(window,document, 'https://aswpsdkus.com/notify/v1/ua-sdk.min.js', 'UA', { vapidPublicKey: 'BD9FRTiA7U1UTBIxrYB3sasKCQ459-fLNY6giTHU2P8S-57wKHHKIbIh2oKght1S6yTIl8zFZlIny9H4H5pz-3M=', appKey: 'uHALsiEET32FX53Fdz6uqw', websitePushId: 'web.be.hbvl.prod', token: 'MTp1SEFMc2lFRVQzMkZYNTNGZHo2dXF3OkE2UHlacDJJQlpxT2RLR1hLRktVM2FpUUo0d2JkN0R2eE1YWW9FcU9OMVU' }); const isSecondsWait = "seconds" === "seconds"; const isClicksWait = "seconds" === "clicks"; if (isSecondsWait) { var time = 0 * 1000; if (!sessionStorage['timestamp']) { sessionStorage['timestamp'] = Math.floor(Date.now()); } else { let prevTime = sessionStorage['timestamp']; let currTime = Math.floor(Date.now()); time -= currTime - prevTime; } } else if (isClicksWait) { let count = +sessionStorage.getItem("clickCount") || 0; //tracks pages (not just mouse-clicks) count += 1; sessionStorage.setItem("clickCount", count); } //custom airship-prompt disabled if (isSecondsWait) { setTimeout(function () { UA.then(function (sdk) { sdk.register(); }); }, time); } else if (!isClicksWait || count >= 0) { UA.then(function (sdk) { sdk.register(); }); }; </script> </body> </html>