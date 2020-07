West Bromwich Albion na twee seizoenen terug in Premier League

Championship play-off dates for your diary:



First legs:

Swansea v Brentford - July 26, 6.30pm

Cardiff v Fulham - July 27, 7.45pm



Second legs:

Brentford v Swansea - July 29, 7.45pm

Fulham v Cardiff - July 30, 7.45pm



Championship play-off final:

Tuesday August 4, 7.45pm. #bbcefl pic.twitter.com/HHDyamcqas