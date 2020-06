Modehuis Celine onder vuur voor kopiëren Marokkaanse slippers

View this post on Instagram

‪For years, fashion houses like @acnestudios, @dior and #Celine have been using inspiration from Moroccan / North African culture. And while it makes sense for inspiration to happen, it’s unfair that nothing returns in terms of money or PR to locals that are struggling to keep traditions alive! @celine 2020 shoe collection is shamelessly plagiarising from #Morocco’s traditional footwear. The famous fashion house is now selling babouche shoes for a striking sum of €900+. However, none of the proceeds will go to native Moroccan artisans and designers. Join me and make some noise for our local craftsmen. Let’s not have our traditions be stolen. Take a picture of your #babouche / #cherbil and I’ll post them on @mybabouchemycherbil #MyBaboucheIsNotCeline‬