Geen Met Gala? Beroemdheden halen herinneringen op en delen hun verhalen

Last year for the Met Ball, I went as the Statue of Liberty as we were opening Liberty’s museum the following week. I look happy on the photo but I was feeling terribly sick that night...I even considered going to the hospital.... but then I had the vision of The Statue of Liberty walking into the emergency room and thought they would immediately put me in the psychiatric ward !

