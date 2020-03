Véronique Leysen eerlijk over haar lichaam na bevalling

View this post on Instagram

Things I didn’t know about a c-section (like this 6 months baby bump áfter your delivery) After surgery I felt like I’ve been hit by a truck (and again and again) I didn’t realize that I would be hiding a bladder catheter under my bed (that was leaking ... under my bed ????) that I would wear disposable knickers for weeks, (they’re comfy, but I now wear my boyfriends knickers) that I would also hide compression hose under my clothes for months and that I would change my own diapers too. And OH I was so so so proud for the fact that I was walking to the bathroom on my own on the third day. On the other hand, I was surrounded with the best team I could imagine ????, and it was a beautiful experience too because I had my baby with me the whole time??and it was exciting after all to experience another way of giving birth. And when I see my scar now I see my body’s ability to heal and I’m super proud of my ‘tattoo’. ??????