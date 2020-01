Chef sterrenrestaurant Noma stopt er even mee

View this post on Instagram

As we’re entering the 20s, I find myself reflecting over the past decade. So many things happened, that it feels like an entire lifetime, experienced in those 10 years. In 2010, We took the number one spot on the 50 best restaurant list for the first time, and it helped propel our restaurant, our city, our entire region into the world wide spotlight. It really changed the world of food forever in the nordics. And it certainly changed my life...for better and worse. In 2010 we also published our first book “time and place” - the following year we held the first mad symposium, and by 2013 we had a Noro virus scandal, 63 people sick from mussels...we almost thought it was the end of us, horrible and very dark times, I wouldn’t wish this to happen to anyone. BUT In the past decade Nadine and I, also managed to bring up our children tally from one to three, with the birth of Genta Levy Redzepi and Ró Levy Redzepi. We also began to see some of our former staff open up restaurants, to many to mention, but for sure something I’m proud of. We published two more books later in the decade, with “The noma guide to fermentation” becoming a best seller. We also traveled the world with our pop-ups. We closed the old noma and moved to our new home. My father passed away, setting me into a very deep funk for 6 months. And after 17 years of work I managed to become the owner of my lifelong project, noma. The above where all the major events. In between them, there was a myriad of encounters with food, Ingredients, people and places. And if I had to choose (apart from my children) one event that brings everything together as the major moment in the past 10 years. It has to be our pop up in Mexico: a time full of joy and adventure, a time full of creativity and human connections. It was the people that made the positive difference when looking back. It turns out that life altering magic can happen if you dare to surrender yourself into the trust of good people. So here are some images from #nomamexico I wish you all the best for the coming decade. May it be full of humanity, generosity, understanding and creativity. Happy new year ?? #mexico