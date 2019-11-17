Max Verstappen verovert derde plaats in F1-kampioenschap

wk-stand rijders:
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 387
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 314
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull 260
04 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 249
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 230
06 Pierre Gasly Red Bull/Toro Rosso 95
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren 95
08 Alexander Albon Toro Rosso/Red Bull 84
09 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 54
10 Sergio Perez Racing Point F1 46
11 Lando Norris McLaren 45
12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 43
13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 37
14 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 35
15 Lance Stroll Racing Point F1 21
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 team 20
17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 14
18 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 team 8
19 Robert Kubica Williams 1
wk-stand teams:
01 Mercedes 701
02 Ferrari 479
03 Red Bull 391
04 McLaren 140
05 Renault 91
06 Toro Rosso 85
07 Racing Point 67
08 Alfa Romeo 57
09 Haas F1 team 28
10 Williams 1
