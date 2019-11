Natalia deelt vertederende foto van haar ongeboren baby

View this post on Instagram

22 weeks today! I had to share this one with u. Baby is swallowing the amniotic fluid and all of a sudden he/she opens his/her mouth so far and sticks out his/her tongue that the gyneacologist started laughing out loud! It was beautiful to see cause it looked like such a big smile ???? #happybaby #happymom #cute #scan #smile #lookslikefuninthere #cosy #pregnantworld