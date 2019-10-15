Prachtige fotoreeks toont hoe deze lichamen kanker hebben getrotseerd

Kanker laat sporen na, is het niet op de ziel dan zeker wel op het lichaam. Maar dat gehavende lijf blijft ondanks alle tegenslag mooi, vindt fotografe Ami Barwell. Daarom haalt ze patiënten voor haar lens en dat leverde een prachtige fotoreeks op onder de naam ‘Defiance’ of vertaald trotsering.
Met zestien zijn ze, de mannen en vrouwen die voor Ami Barwell wilden poseren en daarbij de littekens of lichaamsveranderingen tonen die ze overhielden aan hun kankerbehandelingen. “Kanker is niet mooi en het kan donker, pijnlijk en destructief zijn. Maar we spelen niet volgens de regels van kanker. Deze mensen zijn sterk, prachtig en bovenal opstandig”, zegt Barwell.
De fotografe maakte in 2017 al een reeks van vrouwen na hun mastectomie waarbij een of twee borsten werden verwijderd. Ze startte daarmee omdat haar moeder zelf twee keer met borstkanker werd geconfronteerd. “De respons op de reeks was overweldigend en ik kreeg van vrouwen wereldwijd berichten over hoe mijn foto’s hen steun hadden gegeven.” Dat wil ze met ‘Defiance’ nu nog een keertje overdoen.
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Juliet Fitzpatrick, 57, from Hertfordshire, was diagnosed with breast cancer in her left breast in 2016. She said: “I wanted to model for this project to show what a woman living flat after a mastectomy looks like. We’re hidden too often and I feel like the taboo needs to be broken. I still feel like a woman even though I don’t have breasts and I want the world to see that. It’s important because when I was told that I’d need a mastectomy I’d never seen any photos of women without breasts. I thought it would be scary to look at but actually the photos that I now see are beautiful. We need more photos to be out there for all to see.”. ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Caroline Caffrey, 58, from Brighton, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. She said: “I wanted to take part in the shoot as I live flat, having never worn a prosthesis, and I am happy and proud with that choice. I want to highlight and share that not having breasts does not make me less feminine, that it is a positive choice. When I had my surgery I found there were no pictures to show me what I was going to look like post-surgery, things have changed a little but a project like this celebrates the positive side of scars.” ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Cory Clayton, 24, from Newcastle, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in late 2015 and has a titanium rod fitted in his leg, replacing his thigh bone. Much of his thigh tissue had to be replaced. He said: “When I was first diagnosed with cancer I felt such a detachment from my body, like it had let me down. My surgery has left me with a scar running all the way down my thigh and while the physical appearance of it doesn’t bother me so much, it is a reminder of what I’ve lost. I can’t run any more, I can’t cycle, but I won’t let cancer take away the joy in my life. By embracing my scar, I’m standing up to cancer and showing that this disease won’t define me or my life anymore". ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Donna Anken, 44, from Manchester, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015. she said: “I want to help prove that mastectomy does not mean ‘not sexy’ – I want to feel good and show the world that there is life after a breast cancer diagnosis!”.. ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Mark Douglas (Doug), 39, from London, living with thyroid cancer. He said: “I was diagnosed with cancer when I was 30 and the psychological impact it had on me and my family was huge. I have a scar on my neck from surgery, but the main physical change for me has been how it’s altered my voice, which is almost like an invisible scar. I wanted to be a part of this project for Stand Up To Cancer, because this disease comes in all shapes and sizes and I want show others that we can all be defiant in our own way".. ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Stella Bradley, 53, from Shropshire, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She said: “I wished to model for Ami for two reasons: one to be a bolder, braver version of myself and also to raise awareness of breast cancer and living with a new ‘normal’. I have found an inner strength I didn’t know I had and it has made me appreciate all I have in life". ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Sherry McGill, 44, from Bedford, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in April 2017 She said: “I’m tired of seeing pink hearts to ‘raise awareness of breast cancer’. Breast cancer is real and harsh and unforgiving. I didn’t choose to go through this but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. I want women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer to realise that living flat can be a positive choice. I still feel very feminine even after everything I’ve gone through.”. ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
'DEFIANCE' By Ami Barwell for @su2cuk "Cancer isn’t pretty, it can be dark, painful and destructive…these people are strong, beautiful and, most of all, defiant" Steve McAllister, 67, from Cardiff, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. He said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was completely gobsmacked that it could happen to me. Before my mastectomy I was quite concerned with what my scar was going to look like, because I’d looked online and hadn’t seen any positive images. Now though, I don’t worry about it. I’ve completely embraced my scar, it’s as much a part of my body as my arm or my leg. Stand Up To Cancer is all about showing cancer who’s boss and I really channelled that when taking part in this shoot." ???©? Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk . . . . . . . . . #portraitphotographer #defiance #su2c #photoshoot #neuroblastoma #cancer #photooftheday #standuptocancer #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #fuckcancer?? #mastectomyscars #mastectomy #blackandwhitephotography #breastcancersurvivors #bowelcancer #ewingssarcoma #fuckcancer #photodocumentary #photographer #breastcancerawarenessmonth #photographyexhibition #malebreastcancer #thyroidcancer #cancerresearchuk #exhibition #cancersurvivor #londonexhibition
