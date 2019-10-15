Prachtige fotoreeks toont hoe deze lichamen kanker hebben getrotseerd

Kanker laat sporen na, is het niet op de ziel dan zeker wel op het lichaam. Maar dat gehavende lijf blijft ondanks alle tegenslag mooi, vindt fotografe Ami Barwell. Daarom haalt ze patiënten voor haar lens en dat leverde een prachtige fotoreeks op onder de naam ‘Defiance’ of vertaald trotsering.

Met zestien zijn ze, de mannen en vrouwen die voor Ami Barwell wilden poseren en daarbij de littekens of lichaamsveranderingen tonen die ze overhielden aan hun kankerbehandelingen. “Kanker is niet mooi en het kan donker, pijnlijk en destructief zijn. Maar we spelen niet volgens de regels van kanker. Deze mensen zijn sterk, prachtig en bovenal opstandig”, zegt Barwell.

De fotografe maakte in 2017 al een reeks van vrouwen na hun mastectomie waarbij een of twee borsten werden verwijderd. Ze startte daarmee omdat haar moeder zelf twee keer met borstkanker werd geconfronteerd. “De respons op de reeks was overweldigend en ik kreeg van vrouwen wereldwijd berichten over hoe mijn foto’s hen steun hadden gegeven.” Dat wil ze met ‘Defiance’ nu nog een keertje overdoen.