Andre Greipel laat contract ontbinden bij Arkea-Samsic maar spreekt nog niet over stoppen

Andre Greipel heeft zijn nog lopend contract bij het Franse Arkea-Samsic laten ontbinden. De 37-jarige Duitse spurter lijkt nog niet zinnens zijn carrière te beëindigen. Greipel mocht vorig jaar zijn contract bij Lotto-Soudal niet verlengen, voor zijn nieuwe werkgever won hij dit jaar één keer, een etappe in de Ronde van Burkina Fasso.
André Greipel and the team @Arkea_Samsic confirm the dissolution of the contract on 31.12.2019. Full PR:https://t.co/SSXQT6NKj9 I'm very grateful for the cooperation we had in 2019 & wish the team all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/ZovQWnzx1E— Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) October 1, 2019