Andre Greipel laat contract ontbinden bij Arkea-Samsic maar spreekt nog niet over stoppen

Foto: Photo News

Andre Greipel heeft zijn nog lopend contract bij het Franse Arkea-Samsic laten ontbinden. De 37-jarige Duitse spurter lijkt nog niet zinnens zijn carrière te beëindigen. Greipel mocht vorig jaar zijn contract bij Lotto-Soudal niet verlengen, voor zijn nieuwe werkgever won hij dit jaar één keer, een etappe in de Ronde van Burkina Fasso.