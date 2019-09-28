Meghan Markle maakt geheime uitstap naar plaats waar meisje (19) gefolterd, verkracht en vermoord werd in Zuid-Afrika

Meghan Markle heeft tijdens haar verblijf in Zuid-Afrika een geheime uitstap gemaakt om een meisje dat brutaal vermoord werd te herdenken.
De negentienjarige Uyinene Mrwetyna (19) was begin deze maand naar het lokale postkantoor in Kaapstad gegaan om er een pakje af te halen. Daar werd de universiteitsstudente in de val gelokt. Ze werd gemarteld, verkracht en vermoord. Haar lichaam werd nadien verderop gedumpt.
De gruwelijke feiten veroorzaakten een schokgolf door Zuid-Afrika en trok wereldwijde betogingen tegen geweld tegen vrouwen op gang.
Meghan Markle, hertogin van Sussex, was zo gechoqueerd door de moord dat ze besliste om tijdens haar verblijf in Zuid-Afrika een geheime uitstap te maken om het meisje te herdenken. Ze hing gele lintjes op en liet een ontroerende boodschap achter in Xhosa, de lokale taal: “Wij staan samen in deze situatie. Harry en Meghan, 26 september 2019.”
Meghan Markle en baby Archie zijn in Zuid-Afrika gebleven terwijl prins Harry gedurende vijf dagen naar Botswana, Angola en Malawi trekt.
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext