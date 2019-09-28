Metallica moet tournee uitstellen door verslaving frontman James Hetfield

door jvh | Bron: BELGA

James Hetfield Foto: REUTERS

De Amerikaanse metalband Metallica stelt de voor half oktober geplande tournee door Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland uit. Frontman James Hetfield moet helaas nog eens behandeld worden voor verslavingsproblemen, zo laten de andere bandleden weten op Twitter.

Hetfield vecht al jaren tegen de drankduivel en andere verslavingen. “Het spijt ons oprecht dat we onze fans en vrienden moeten meedelen dat we de geplande tournee door Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland moeten uitstellen”, aldus Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett en Robert Trujillo.

Van 17 oktober tot 2 november waren er zes optredens vastgelegd in Australië en twee in Nieuw-Zeeland. Fans die al een ticket kochten, krijgen hun geld terug.