Prins Harry stapt letterlijk in de voetsporen van prinses Diana in Afrikaans mijnenveld

Prins Harry, die samen met zijn vrouw Meghan Markle en hun zoontje Archie, een rondreis door Afrika maakt, bezocht afgelopen donderdag een mijnenveld in Angola. Met de wandeling hoopt de prins de aandacht te vestigen op het aanhoudende geweld en gebruik van mijnen in het Afrikaanse land.
22 jaar nadat prinses Diana, bedekt met een helm en beschermingskledij door een gedeeltelijk ontruimd mijnenveld wandelde, doet prins Harry exact hetzelfde. Het veld, waar nog steeds actieve mijnen begraven liggen, ligt ten zuidoosten van de stad Dirico, in het zuiden van Angola. Met de actie probeert de hertog van Sussex een einde te maken aan het geweld tussen verschillende groeperingen in het Afrikaanse land. Prinses Diana ging hem in 1997 al voor en riep toen op om alle oorlogswapens, waaronder mijnen, te verbannen van het grondgebied.
Op hun Instagramaccount plaatste het koppel een foto van Diana in 1997. “De hertog van Sussex voelt zich vereerd om dezelfde plaats als zijn overleden moeder te kunnen bezoeken. Deze gemeenschap was zeer belangrijk voor Diana. Ze was advocate voor iedereen die haar stem nodig had, zelfs als het ging om een moeilijk onderwerp.”
Prins Harry bezocht Angola voor het eerst in 2013. Sindsdien is hij lid van ‘Landmine Free 2025’, een organisatie, die strijdt tegen het gebruik van landmijnen.
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA