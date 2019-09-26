Topfavoriet Quinn Simmons wint WK voor junioren na straffe solo en demonstratie van Amerikanen

Quinn Simmons is de eerste wereldkampioen op de weg in Yorkshire. En wat voor één. De Amerikaanse krachtpatser startte bij de junioren als topfavoriet en maakte het ook af na een knappe solo van 33 kilometer. Op het natte maar loodzware parcours kregen we een aantrekkelijke, open strijd waarin de Amerikanen haast van start tot finish de koers controleerden en hard maakten. De 18-jarige (en bebaarde!) Simmons toonde zich een waardige opvolger van Remco Evenepoel.

Milan Paulus (17) werd de beste Belg, hij finishte als tiende op anderhalve minuut van de winnaar in de achtervolgende groep.

Foto: AP

Uitslag:

1. Quinn Simmons (VS)

2. Alessio Martinelli (Ita)

3. Magnus Sheffield (VS)

