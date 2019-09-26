Topfavoriet Quinn Simmons wint WK voor junioren na straffe solo en demonstratie van Amerikanen

Quinn Simmons is de eerste wereldkampioen op de weg in Yorkshire. En wat voor één. De Amerikaanse krachtpatser startte bij de junioren als topfavoriet en maakte het ook af na een knappe solo van 33 kilometer. Op het natte maar loodzware parcours kregen we een aantrekkelijke, open strijd waarin de Amerikanen haast van start tot finish de koers controleerden en hard maakten. De 18-jarige (en bebaarde!) Simmons toonde zich een waardige opvolger van Remco Evenepoel.

Milan Paulus (17) werd de beste Belg, hij finishte als tiende op anderhalve minuut van de winnaar in de achtervolgende groep.

Uitslag:

1. Quinn Simmons (VS)

2. Alessio Martinelli (Ita)

3. Magnus Sheffield (VS)

Remarkable effort from the USA 🇺🇸 squad - they’ve engaged Team Time Trial mode and now Simmons and Sheffield go clear off the front with riders from 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 and 🇨🇿.#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/atmLGV3gVe — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2019

Race winning break? 🤔



🇺🇸 Magnus Sheffield

🇺🇸 Quinn Simmons

🇬🇧 Lewis Askey

🇪🇸 Carlos Cano Rodriguez

🇨🇿 Pavel Bittner



This is a very strong group, but 45km still to go. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/ibuKdkTTBh — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2019

❗️ATTACK❗️@QuinnSimmons9 🇺🇸 is going solo for glory at 33km to go.



The USA squad have been so strong, and now the move is made.

Too soon? #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/JQIIlNTWwY — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2019

🔔 Last lap. 14km to go. 🔔



Quinn Simmons 🇺🇸 leads.

Alessio Martinelli 🇮🇹 at 35 seconds. #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/m77mFZRQo2 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2019

🌈🇺🇸 @QuinnSimmons9 🇺🇸🌈



2019 UCI Road World Championships Junior Men Road Race WORLD CHAMPION! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/BN8dF580sb — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2019

🤘🤘



🥇What a ride from @QuinnSimmons9 🇺🇸 to take the Junior Men Road Race World title!



🥈Alessio Martinelli 🇮🇹

🥉Magnus Sheffield 🇺🇸 #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/IUZXZpyWJB — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 26, 2019