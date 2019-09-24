Apocalyptische omstandigheden op het WK wielrennen: renners vallen hard door plassen op parcours

?????? | Waterballet bij het #WKYorkshire!— Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) September 24, 2019
Volg de tijdrit bij de beloften LIVE op Eurosport 1 en de Eurosport Player! pic.twitter.com/RAqmsVjoKu
#Yorkshire2019 - Again water problems, this time in the middle of the road.... pic.twitter.com/8xEydYUKys— La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) September 24, 2019
It's Yorkshire in late-September ??— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 24, 2019
Attila Valter is lucky to walk away from this seemingly never-ending crash during the wet U23 Men's Individual Time Trial at the World Championships#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/bbaApYZEcJ
5, 4, 3, 2, 1... ?? Day 3 is go!— UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 24, 2019
?? The first U23 Men are on course and just look at that rain! ?? #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/ZZ2d2aFgQg
?? Race report: new best time for Ian Garrison ???? - 40:46.87!— UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 24, 2019
?? Weather report: even wetter than before! #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/DO1ZeH1Lnn