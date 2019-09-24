Apocalyptische omstandigheden op het WK wielrennen: renners vallen hard door plassen op parcours

Al wie dinsdag de weg op moet voor zijn of haar tijdrit op het WK wielrennen in Yorkshire, respect. Het regent pijpenstelen in Engeland en dat leverde tijdens de tijdrit van de beloften (mannen) hallucinante beelden op. Renners gingen door gigantische plassen op het parcours hard onderuit. Zo werden Europees kampioen Johan Price-Pejtersen en toptalent Attila Valter het slachtoffer van een val.