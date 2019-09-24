Apocalyptische omstandigheden op het WK wielrennen: renners vallen hard door plassen op parcours

Al wie dinsdag de weg op moet voor zijn of haar tijdrit op het WK wielrennen in Yorkshire, respect. Het regent pijpenstelen in Engeland en dat leverde tijdens de tijdrit van de beloften (mannen) hallucinante beelden op. Renners gingen door gigantische plassen op het parcours hard onderuit. Zo werden Europees kampioen Johan Price-Pejtersen en toptalent Attila Valter het slachtoffer van een val.

??‍???? | Waterballet bij het #WKYorkshire!



Volg de tijdrit bij de beloften LIVE op Eurosport 1 en de Eurosport Player! pic.twitter.com/RAqmsVjoKu — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) September 24, 2019

#Yorkshire2019 - Again water problems, this time in the middle of the road.... pic.twitter.com/8xEydYUKys — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) September 24, 2019

It's Yorkshire in late-September ??



Attila Valter is lucky to walk away from this seemingly never-ending crash during the wet U23 Men's Individual Time Trial at the World Championships#Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/bbaApYZEcJ — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 24, 2019

5, 4, 3, 2, 1... ?? Day 3 is go!



?? The first U23 Men are on course and just look at that rain! ?? #Yorkshire2019 pic.twitter.com/ZZ2d2aFgQg — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 24, 2019