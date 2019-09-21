Gymnaste die viraal ging met fenomenale grondoefening gaat naakt

Iedereen kent intussen Katelyn Ohashi. De Amerikaanse gymnaste verbaasde dit jaar de wereld. Ze liet verschillende keren een perfecte score noteren met een grondoefening op de muziek van Michael Jackson. Na een moeilijke jeugd vond ze nu genoeg zelfvertrouwen om naakt te poseren voor ESPN The Body Issue.

De 22-jarige Ohashi werd in haar verleden gepest voor haar gewicht en had het mentaal moeilijk om daardoor te blijven presteren als gymnaste. Dit jaar brak ze eindelijk door.

“Het menselijk lichaam, onze eigen schoonheid, unieke vormen van kunst, mijn bereidheid om deze shoot te doen, die een overvloed aan betekenis heeft, was om de littekens op mijn lijf te tonen. Die waar ik zo onzeker over was. Maar na veel schaamte nu vertaald zijn in comfort, kracht, vertrouwen en kunst. Ik ben nu trots op mijn lichaam en blij met mijn imperfecties”, klinkt het op haar Instagram.