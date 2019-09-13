Meghan Markle stelt kledinglijn voor werkzoekende vrouwen voor

Meghan Markle is opnieuw aan het werk na de geboorte van baby Archie. De hertogin van Sussex lanceerde afgelopen donderdag haar capsulecollectie voor liefdadigheidsorganisatie Smart Works, speciaal ontworpen voor werkzoekende vrouwen.
De echtgenote van prins Harry droeg een bloes uit de collectie, die ze samen met designer en vriendin Misha Nonoo ontworpen heeft. Dat combineerde ze feilloos met een zwarte broek van Jigaw, een smalle riem van Ralph Lauren en juwelen van wijlen prinses Diana. Ook nam de hertogin zelf even het woord. “Sinds mijn verhuis naar het Verenigd Koninkrijk vind ik het belangrijk om gemeenschappen en organisaties te ontmoeten, die zich inzetten voor de goede zaak. Ik wil ze helpen, op welke manier dan ook, om hun bereik te vergroten.”
De kledinglijn, een samenwerking met liefdadigheidsorganisatie Smart Works en vier andere modemerken, is specifiek gericht op werkzoekende vrouwen. De hertogin kwam zelf met het idee op de proppen omdat ze met haar eigen ogen kon zien dat de gratis aangeboden kledij bij het goede doel niet altijd even geschikt was voor vrouwen.
Introducing the new Smart Works collection, #TheSmartSet Over the last year, The Duchess of Sussex and @SmartWorksCharity have come together to launch a very special initiative. Following numerous visits to the charity, The Duchess, who is patron of Smart Works, noticed an underlying issue... while the donations were plentiful, the right sizes and classic wardrobe staples were not always available. Since then - having partnered with leading British fashion designers @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - The Duchess has championed the launch of a new Smart Works capsule collection that will help properly equip these women for their next chapter. • “When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career.” - The Duchess of Sussex Created in September 2013 with the goal to help unemployed women regain the confidence that may have been blurred during more difficult times, Smart Works provides invaluable support in these women’s return to employment and towards transforming their lives. Not only do they supply complete outfits for job interviews, Smart Works provides access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network, meeting every month to further their professional and personal development. #TheSmartSet collection – that features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today. Please support the women of Smart Works by purchasing one of the pieces and being part of another woman’s success story. Video ©️ SussexRoyal / Photo ©️ @JennyZarins
De capsulecollectie zal exact twee weken te koop aangeboden worden in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en is verkrijgbaar is verschillende maten en kleuren. Zo kan je onder meer een soepel jurkje met v-hals op te kop tikken voor ongeveer 25 euro. Voor elk verkocht item wordt eenzelfde kledingstuk gedoneerd aan Smart Works. Het doel van Markle is om een jaar voorraad te kunnen aanleggen voor de liefdadigheidsorganisatie.