De eerste schooldag: deze BV-kinderen waren er klaar voor

All clichés become reality once kids enter your lives... yes: kids are happy to play with a cardboard box, yes: you really will love them more than you can imagine, yes indeed: mom needs wine, yes: they're only little once and definitely yes.... they grow up sooooo fast! So here I find myself a bit melancholic as it's the very last day of summer and the night before the start of a new era ?? our firstborn Yelena grew up in a wink and is off to secondary school tomorrow... she's excited and I love to see her that way, but I must admit that on the inside I'm crying as another phase of letting go has begun ?? go baby girl!!!! You'll do great, I'm sure of that ??