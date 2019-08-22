MAC Cosmetics gaat samenwerken met Koreaanse make-upartiest

Foto: Chic Profile Official

MAC Cosmetics gaat samenwerken met de Koreaanse make-upartiest Park ‘PONY’ Hye-Min. De collectie is compleet geïnspireerd op tarotkaarten.

Voor wie interesse heeft in Koreaanse cosmeticaproducten is Hye-Min al lang geen onbekende meer. Op YouTube verbaast ze haar fans met fenomenale transformaties door alleen maar make-up te gebruiken. En dat was ook de Canadese cosmeticareus MAC niet ontgaan. Ze namen contact op met de Zuid-Koreaanse en komen nu samen met een ‘special edition’ collectie op de proppen. Hun inspiratie? Tarotkaarten.

Zo komen de prenten van tarotkaarten terug op de verpakkingen van de make-up. De volledige collectie ‘PONY X MAC’ zal onder meer bestaan uit een oogschaduwpalette, een lipgloss, twee highlighters en een paar valse wimpers. Ook hebben ze een nieuw product ontwikkeld: een mousse voor de lippen, verkrijgbaar in negen verschillende kleuren.

De collectie zal binnenkort te koop zijn in Canada en de Verenigde Staten. In oktober zal ze ook te koop zijn in de rest van de wereld.