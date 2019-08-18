Fit & Gezond

Plussize model roept vrouwen op om cellulitis te tonen: “Jezelf zijn is altijd genoeg”

Foto: Instagram

Iskra Lawrence, een bekend plus-sizemodellen dat body positivity preekt, riep haar volgers enkele weken geleden op om massaal foto’s van hun cellulitis te posten. En de oproep kreeg heel wat reacties.

“Het leven is zoveel makkelijker als je het voor jezelf leeft”, schrijft Iskra Lawrence op Instagram, naast een foto waarop haar cellulitis duidelijk zichtbaar is. “Niet voor het schoonheidsideaal van iemand anders, de waardering van iemand anders of een sociaal gecreëerde perfectie. Jezelf zijn en doen wat je wilt is altijd genoeg.”

Intussen hebben duizenden gelijkgezinden een foto gedeeld met de hashtag #celluLIT.

I spent so many years hiding my thighs because I felt so much shame about my cellulite. I spent summers sweltering in jeans, insisting I was comfortable, simply because I didn't dare slip on shorts and show the world the truth. I've slathered creams, tried exercises, and even spent a very uncomfortable hour wrapped in serum and saran wrap in hopes of "improving the texture" - but the truth is, nothing will smooth my stems, and that's okay. No mark, scar, lump, or bump will ever get me to cover up again. So here they are, in their cell-u-lit glory, my pale thunder thighs are stepping out for the season. ????????????????????#iammyownbodygoals #mybodyisseasonless #honoryourcurves #celebratemysize #visiblyplussize #fatfashion #fatshion #plussize #cellulite #cellulit #thickthighssavelives #thunderthighs #bopo #bopowarrior #bodypositive #bodypositivity #selflove #summerstyle2019 #summerstyle #plussizesummer #jeanshorts #summerbody

