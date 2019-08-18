Plussize model roept vrouwen op om cellulitis te tonen: “Jezelf zijn is altijd genoeg”

Iskra Lawrence, een bekend plus-sizemodellen dat body positivity preekt, riep haar volgers enkele weken geleden op om massaal foto’s van hun cellulitis te posten. En de oproep kreeg heel wat reacties.

“Het leven is zoveel makkelijker als je het voor jezelf leeft”, schrijft Iskra Lawrence op Instagram, naast een foto waarop haar cellulitis duidelijk zichtbaar is. “Niet voor het schoonheidsideaal van iemand anders, de waardering van iemand anders of een sociaal gecreëerde perfectie. Jezelf zijn en doen wat je wilt is altijd genoeg.”

Intussen hebben duizenden gelijkgezinden een foto gedeeld met de hashtag #celluLIT.