Plussize model roept vrouwen op om cellulitis te tonen: “Jezelf zijn is altijd genoeg”

Iskra Lawrence, een bekend plus-sizemodellen dat body positivity preekt, riep haar volgers enkele weken geleden op om massaal foto’s van hun cellulitis te posten. En de oproep kreeg heel wat reacties.
“Het leven is zoveel makkelijker als je het voor jezelf leeft”, schrijft Iskra Lawrence op Instagram, naast een foto waarop haar cellulitis duidelijk zichtbaar is. “Niet voor het schoonheidsideaal van iemand anders, de waardering van iemand anders of een sociaal gecreëerde perfectie. Jezelf zijn en doen wat je wilt is altijd genoeg.”
Intussen hebben duizenden gelijkgezinden een foto gedeeld met de hashtag #celluLIT.
Oh hey #celluLIT… Today and everyday I’m sharing my AerieREALism! To me that’s getting to such a comfortable place with myself that I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I’m on day 6 of my no makeup challenge and I couldn’t feel more confident and grateful to be in my body and skin. Life’s so much easier when you live it for YOU Not for someone else’s beauty ideal, someone else’s validation, or a socially constructed perfection. Being you and doing you is always enough Can’t wait for you to share your REALism and read all about them in the comments?? ?????? @diggzy #aeriereal #aeriepartner #selflove #bodyconfidence #nophotoshop #realisbeautiful #bodypledge
I spent so many years hiding my thighs because I felt so much shame about my cellulite. I spent summers sweltering in jeans, insisting I was comfortable, simply because I didn't dare slip on shorts and show the world the truth. I've slathered creams, tried exercises, and even spent a very uncomfortable hour wrapped in serum and saran wrap in hopes of "improving the texture" - but the truth is, nothing will smooth my stems, and that's okay. No mark, scar, lump, or bump will ever get me to cover up again. So here they are, in their cell-u-lit glory, my pale thunder thighs are stepping out for the season. ????????????????????#iammyownbodygoals #mybodyisseasonless #honoryourcurves #celebratemysize #visiblyplussize #fatfashion #fatshion #plussize #cellulite #cellulit #thickthighssavelives #thunderthighs #bopo #bopowarrior #bodypositive #bodypositivity #selflove #summerstyle2019 #summerstyle #plussizesummer #jeanshorts #summerbody
[URLOP] ??? Dzisiaj przed snem planujemy nasz urlop... I zastanawiamy sie, dlaczego zdecydowalysmy sie na odpoczynek dopiero w pazdzierniku... ??? #hellozdrowiepl #hellowoman #bodypositive #bodyposi #cialopozytywnosc #rozstepy #cellulit #plussize #girlspower #holidaymood