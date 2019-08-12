Centimeters van elkaar tegen meer dan 100km/u: titanenduel in MotoGP tart de verbeelding

door Vincent Van Genechten

Foto: Belga

Zondag stond in de MotoGP de Grote Prijs van Oostenrijk op het programma. Het werd een intense strijd tussen de twee beste motorrijders van het moment: WK-leider Marc Marquez (Honda) en uitdager Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati). Die laatste won opnieuw op de Red Bull Ring na een spectaculaire laatste ronde waarin de Italiaan zijn Spaanse concurrent in de allerlaatste bocht tegen hoge snelheid passeerde. Dovizioso won nu vijf van de zes rechtstreekse duels die hij in zijn carrière had met Marquez.