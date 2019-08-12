Centimeters van elkaar tegen meer dan 100km/u: titanenduel in MotoGP tart de verbeelding

Zondag stond in de MotoGP de Grote Prijs van Oostenrijk op het programma. Het werd een intense strijd tussen de twee beste motorrijders van het moment: WK-leider Marc Marquez (Honda) en uitdager Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati). Die laatste won opnieuw op de Red Bull Ring na een spectaculaire laatste ronde waarin de Italiaan zijn Spaanse concurrent in de allerlaatste bocht tegen hoge snelheid passeerde. Dovizioso won nu vijf van de zes rechtstreekse duels die hij in zijn carrière had met Marquez.

It all came down to this! ??@AndreaDovizioso snatches victory from @marcmarquez93 at the very last corner in Spielberg! ??#AustrianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/niywSWirgc — MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) August 11, 2019

#AustrianGP ????



Lap terakhir #MotoGP Red Bull Ring - Austria 2019, Dovizioso ?? Marquez ??



??? Dailymotion / Race MotoGP pic.twitter.com/zO90GeOHEr — Bajak Sport (@bajaksport) August 11, 2019

?? @AndreaDovizioso vs @marcmarquez93 last lap battles



The Italian has beaten the Repsol Honda rider 5 times out of 6 when the fight for the win has gone down to the wire ??



Who will win the next one? ?? pic.twitter.com/UL0e0Doo1q — MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) August 12, 2019

Ecstatic scenes at Ducati!!! ??



We think Davide Tardozzi enjoyed that one! ??#AustrianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/YHfxO7Yb97 — MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) August 11, 2019