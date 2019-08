Sterrenchef verklapt het geheim van het perfecte BLT-broodje

?Heretical statement:? ? I adore summer ?? season but I think BLT’s taste better with shitty hothouse tomatoes than perfectly ripe summer ones. Less juicy, right acidity and texturally better in relation to iceberg lettuce and crisp bacon?. Keep that ?? out of there. ?? ?? #uglydelicous #perfectsummerforever #kewpie

A post shared by Dave Chang (@davidchang) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:06am PDT