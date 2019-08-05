Wielerwereld rouwt om Bjorg Lambrecht: “Een fantastische jonge knaap heeft ons verlaten”

Het plotse overlijden van Lotto Soudal-renner Bjorg Lambrecht treft de wielerwereld recht in het hart. Op sociale media stromen de berichten van medeleven dan ook massaal binnen.

Groot wielertalent of niet .. een fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons vandaag! Familie, vrienden, team, ... veel sterkte!!!! #rip @bjorg_lambrecht — Sven Vanthourenhout (@svenvth) August 5, 2019

RIP Bjorg Lambrecht. Wat een drama — Luc Devroe (@LucDevroe) August 5, 2019

This hurts so much! May his family and friends find the force to face this. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/cbE0JTCwmc — Manuel Quinziato (@manuelquinziato) August 5, 2019

WHAT??? Coming home from a bike rider to the news of the fatal crash of Bjorg Lambrechts in Tour of Poland...

RIP Bjorg. I am speechless. So young, such a talent and such a great future in front of him.

No words. ?????? — Johan Bruyneel (@JohanBruyneel) August 5, 2019

Niet te vatten! Rust zacht Bjorg! ?? — JurgenMettepenningen (@Jurgen_Mett) August 5, 2019

Vreselijk nieuws! Veel sterkte aan allen. — Richard Plugge (@RichardPlugge) August 5, 2019

Zeg alsjeblieft dat het niet waar is. We leerden je vorige week zaterdag nog kennen als een hele lieve, respectvolle en dankbare jongen. Kan toch niet waar zijn ?? #RIPBjorg #indieperouw pic.twitter.com/GyRBSDMmmv — Karl Vannieuwkerke (@Vannieuwkerke) August 5, 2019

Mijn grootste medeleven aan de familie, vrienden en teamgenoten van Bjorg Lambrecht uit mijn geboortedorp Knesselare. Zo’n talent, zo jong moeten gaan. Geen woorden voor. RIP Bjorg. — Sven Ornelis (@SvenOrnelis) August 5, 2019

We're all deeply saddened by this terrible news... Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all at Lotto Soudal. #RIPBjorg https://t.co/EWkKuwV2Kp — Roompot - Charles Cycling Team (@roompot_charles) August 5, 2019

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers in these awfully hard moments go to the family, friends and team of Bjorg Lambrecht, who passed away today after a crash at the Tour de Pologne. May his soul rest in peace! — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 5, 2019

It is an enormous tragedy and it is hard to find words to express our sorrow. Bjorg Lambrecht was so young and so talented... This is a huge impact on all world of cycling. We express our deepest condolences to the family and @Lotto_Soudal team... https://t.co/2MYNI0IdgO — Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) August 5, 2019

Terriblemente impactados por las noticias que llegan de Polonia. Nuestras mayores condolencias a familiares y amigos de un joven compañero como Bjorg Lambrecht. Rest in peace Bjorg. https://t.co/iHQOJwN7Ds — Team Caja Rural-RGA (@CajaRural_RGA) August 5, 2019

Team Novo Nordisk is deeply saddened to hear of Bjorg Lambrecht's passing.



It touches every single one of us on a deeply personal level and we send our condolences to all of @Lotto_Soudal and Bjorg's family. https://t.co/nq0ZfIByvk — Team Novo Nordisk (@teamnovonordisk) August 5, 2019

Droevig nieuws uit het wielrennen over Bjorg Lambrecht. KV leeft mee met de familie, vrienden en @Lotto_Soudal. #RIPBjorg — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) August 5, 2019

