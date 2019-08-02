Prins Harry en Meghan Markle volgen niemand meer op Instagram

De Britse prins Harry en Meghan Markle hebben een drastische beslissing gemaakt op Instagram: het koppel volgt niemand meer met hun account Sussex Royal. Maar dat is niet zonder reden, integendeel. Deze actie is er een in het kader van nobel doel.
De royals, die op dit moment 9,2 miljoen volgers hebben, volgen niemand van hen terug. Meer nog: de teller naast ‘volgend’ staat sinds kort op nul. Dat heeft alles te maken met een motiverend initiatief van het koppel, Forces for Change. De twee hebben immers jouw hulp nodig om te weten wie ze moeten volgen. Dat staat in een aankondiging in een nieuw Instagrambericht.
“In de maand augustus hebben we jouw hulp nodig. We willen weten welke goede doelen, inspirerende mensen of organisaties fantastische dingen doen volgens jullie. Elke maand, zullen we nieuwe accounts volgen om verschillende initiatieven en personen in de kijker te zetten.”
For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large. Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives.
“Doe ons de komende dagen gerust suggesties in de commentaren. Denk aan iemand naar wie je opkijkt, een organisatie die mooi werk verricht en die we allemaal zouden volgen. Of aan een account dat je aanmoedigt om beter te zijn of je gewoonweg goed doet voelen. Komende maandag kiezen we er vijftien accounts uit.”
Vanaf volgende week zal je door de fans van prins Harry en Meghan zelf inspiratie krijgen om het aantal accounts dat je volgt te doen stijgen.