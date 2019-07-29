Meghan Markle eventjes hoofdredacteur bij Vogue, maar daarom staat ze niet op de cover

Meghan Markle is momenteel aan de slag als hoofdredacteur bij de Britse Vogue. Het belangrijke septembernummer wordt er eentje van haar hand en daarna geeft ze de fakkel weer door aan Edward Enninful. Die maakte alvast bekend dat de hertogin niet op de cover zal staan.
Het nieuws dat Meghan Markle bij de Britse Vogue aan de slag zou gaan, circuleerde al in juni. Terwijl het toen nog om geruchten ging, werd dat nieuws nu voor het eerst ook officieel bevestigd. Het septembernummer, waar ze blijkbaar al maanden mee bezig is, zal dit keer volledig in het teken staan van ‘Forces for Change’ en vijftien vrouwen naar voren schuiven die de wereld helpen veranderen.
“De laatste zeven maanden zijn belonend geweest. Het was leuk om met Edward Enninful samen te werken aan het meest gelezen modenummer en voor een keertje de aandacht te vestigen op waarden, goede doelen en mensen die een impact hebben op de wereld”, zegt Meghan in een statement.
Te opschepperig
Op de cover prijkt niet Meghan zelf, maar wel de vijftien vrouwen die ze selecteerde. Volgens Enninful wees de hertogin zelf het voorstel af om op het voorblad te staan. “Al van in het begin discussieerden we erover of ze al dan niet op de cover terecht zou komen. Uiteindelijk vond ze dat toch te opschepperig en wou ze liever focussen op die vrouwen die ze zo bewondert”, zegt Enninful.
Geen Meghan dus, wel klimaatactiviste Greta Thunberg, actrices Laverne Cox, Francesca Hayward, Yara Shahidi, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek en Gemma Chan, modellen Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech en Christy Turlington, premier van Nieuw-Zeeland Jacinda Ardern, schrijfsters Sinead Burke en Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie en activiste/actrice Jameela Jamil. Een vakje is een ‘spiegel’, om de lezeressen aan te moedigen om zelf verandering te brengen waar mogelijk.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange