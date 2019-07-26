Daarom werd bergrit in de Tour de France gestopt: extreme weersomstandigheden met modder en sneeuw

door Vincent Van Genechten

De 19de rit in de Ronde van Frankrijk naar Tignes werd vrijdag vroegtijdig gestopt. Op de slotklim was het door zware weersomstandigheden onverantwoord om naar boven te rijden. Er was wateroverlast, sneeuw en zelfs een modderstroom. De tijdsverschillen op de Iseran tellen, waardoor Egan Bernal alsnog de gele trui nam.

