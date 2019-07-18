Aanhangers Trump steunen president met racistische leuze: “Stuur ze terug!”

door jvh | Bron: BELGA

President Trump sprak woensdagavond in Greenville, North Carolina. Foto: REUTERS

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft tijdens een verkiezingstoespraak in Greenville, North Carolina, opnieuw uitgehaald naar de Democratische Ilhan Omar en drie van haar partijgenoten. Zijn aanhangers scandeerden daarop “Stuur ze terug!”.

Volgens Trump voeden de vier Democratische vrouwen de opkomst van een gevaarlijk extreem-links. “Daarom zei ik dat als ze het hier niet leuk vinden, we hen moeten laten gaan. Ze houden niet van ons land”, aldus de president.

Hij viel in het bijzonder Ilhan Omar aan, de enige van het kwartet die niet op Amerikaanse bodem geboren is: de vrouw vluchtte als kind samen met haar familie vanuit Somalië naar de VS. De president beschuldigde de 37-jarige moslima ervan verschillende antisemitische uitspraken te hebben gedaan. Het publiek scandeerde vervolgens: “Stuur ze terug!”.

(Opnieuw) kritiek

Er komt heel wat kritiek op die scène tijdens de verkiezingscampagne. “Dit gruwelijke gescandeer maakt Amerika niet groots. Het herinnert ons aan een donkere tijd in de geschiedenis van onze natie”, schreef het American Jewish Committee op Twitter.

De democratische Senator en presidentskandidaat Kamala Harris noemde het incident “verachtelijk, laf, xenofoob, racistisch”. “Het onteert het ambt van president. Het is tijd om Trump af te zetten en het land te verenigen”, adus Harris nog.

Omar zelf reageerde krachtig: “Ik ben waar ik thuishoor: in het huis van het volk en je zal het gewoon moeten aanvaarden”.