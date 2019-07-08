Daar zijn de eerste beelden van Lady Gaga’s beautylijn

De Amerikaanse artieste Lady Gaga sluit zich binnenkort aan bij het clubje van sterren met een eigen beautylijn. Van haar zogenoemde ‘Haus Beauty’ zijn nu de eerste beelden opgedoken. Fans kunnen zich naar verluidt aan een heel uitgebreid gamma verwachten.
“We krijgen veel verschillende producten te zien. Van foundations en eyeliners, oogschaduwen en -potloden, tot highlighters, lipgloss. Naast make-up komen er ook maskers, vochtige doekjes, scrubs, parfums, massageolie, zelfbruiner, handcrème en nagellak.” Dat staat in de aankondiging van de lijn op het Instagram-fanaccount Trendmood.
Bij die informatie staat een foto waarop Lady Gaga (33) zelf poseert met haar make-up. Er zijn nog andere campagnebeelden in omloop, waarop twee andere modellen met make-up in knalkleuren poseren. Het zou gaan om de make-uppaletten ‘Amazing Duo’ en ‘Ayres Chambray’. Lady Gaga heeft zelf nog niet bevestigd of de beelden authentiek zijn, maar de foto’s krijgen alvast veel lof. Veel fans vinden het fijn dat de gezichten van de dames er ‘echt’ uitzien, en niet te veel bewerkt werden met Photoshop.
De geruchten dat Lady Gaga met een eigen beautylijn zou komen, staken vorig jaar in mei de kop op. Begin dit jaar is de website HausBeauty.com geclaimd. De zangeres en actrice doet zelf mysterieus over haar plannen rond de beautylijn. Het is dan ook nog niet geweten wanneer precies deze te koop zal zijn.