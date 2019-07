Dua Lipa ontwerpt een kledingcollectie voor Pepe Jeans

View this post on Instagram

I can finally tell you...that I've collaborated with @pepejeans to create the Dua Lipa x Pepe Jeans collection for you! I've wanted to learn about designing as another way to express myself because i’m always imagining the clothes I want to wear and now im putting it into action!! I took inspiration from growing up in 90's and 00's in London, added to current influences, to help create clothes that are modern, wearable and affordable- something that represents me and my listeners the most. I made this collection with you all in mind. I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes! Here's a sneak preview of one of my favourite dresses from the collection. Follow @pepejeans for updates and info about my journey to realise this dream!!!! I'm beyond excited! Official launch 3rd September #DUAFORPEPE #ad ??????