Nieuw boek van de Hunger Games in aantocht

Repost from @scholasticinc Exciting news, Hunger Games fans: A prequel novel set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games is set to publish in May 2020! On returning to the world of The Hunger Games, author Suzanne Collins said, “With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival. The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days—as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet—provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.” --- #hungergames #thehungergames #suzannecollins #panem #scholastic #ireadya #yalit