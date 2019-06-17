Nieuw boek van de Hunger Games in aantocht

Voor de fans van Katniss Everdeen en Peeta Mellark is er goed nieuws. De Amerikaanse filmstudio Lionsgate werkt samen met de schrijfster Suzanne Collins aan een nieuw deel in de Hunger Games-reeks. In 2020 zou er een prequel uitkomen die redelijk snel ook verfilmd zou worden.
De tiende ‘hongerspelen’ zullen het onderwerp van het nieuwe boek zijn. Het speelt zich dus een halve eeuw voor de eerste reeks af. Het voorlopig naamloze boek zal in mei 2020 verschijnen.
“Met dit boek wou ik onze natuur, wie we zijn en wat we nodig hebben om te overleven ontdekken. De reconstructie periode, tien jaar na de oorlog - meestal de Dark Days genoemd - is een goede basis voor personages die worstelen met die vragen.”
Voorlopig zijn er drie boeken en vier films die heel wat geld in het laatje brachten. Oscarwinnares Jennifer Lawrence en acteur Josh Hutcherson namen toen de hoofdrollen op zich.
